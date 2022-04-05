Super Quiz: The Bible

1. This prophet was swallowed by a "giant fish."

2. This king had to decide which of two mothers should possess a baby.

3. His was the longest lifespan mentioned in the Bible (969 years).

4. The Lord set a mark upon this man.

5. Who is described as riding a pale horse?

6. He preached, "After me comes he who is mightier than I."

7. What is said to hide a multitude of sins?

8. This Hebrew prophet was taken up to heaven in a chariot of fire.

9. Which book of the Bible begins with a silent letter?

ANSWERS

1. Jonah

2. Solomon

3. Methuselah

4. Cain

5. Death

6. John the Baptist

7. Love

8. Elijah

9. Psalms