Super Quiz: The Bible

1. This prophet was swallowed by a "giant fish."
2. This king had to decide which of two mothers should possess a baby.
3. His was the longest lifespan mentioned in the Bible (969 years).
4. The Lord set a mark upon this man.
5. Who is described as riding a pale horse?
6. He preached, "After me comes he who is mightier than I."
7. What is said to hide a multitude of sins?
8. This Hebrew prophet was taken up to heaven in a chariot of fire.
9. Which book of the Bible begins with a silent letter?
ANSWERS
1. Jonah
2. Solomon
3. Methuselah
4. Cain
5. Death
6. John the Baptist
7. Love
8. Elijah
9. Psalms