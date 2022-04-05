Suspect killed, sheriff wounded in east Arkansas shootout following Sunday police chase

A shooting and police chase in east Arkansas Sunday night left two dead and two wounded, including a local sheriff, authorities said Monday.

Cross County law enforcement officers shot and killed Darius Kirkwood, 20, after a police chase near Wynne along U.S. 64 ended in an exchange of gunfire.

Kirkwood was a suspect in a double shooting earlier Sunday evening in Parkin that left one injured and another dead.

In addition to Kirkwood, Cross County Sheriff David West was shot in the gunfire after the chase. West was treated and released from the hospital on Monday.

"It was very apparent to the deputies that first encountered the suspect that he had no intention of surrendering to police during the traffic stop and based on multiple witnesses at the scene where commands were given to exit the vehicle," said Bill Sadler, an Arkansas State Police spokesman. "There were residents at the location outside the property where the car was stopped and they are being questioned."

The event began when Parkin police were called to 306 Smithdale Ave. in Parkin shortly before 9 p.m. Once inside, officers found Shoron Selvy, 47, and Patricia Pepper, 55, both with gunshot wounds.

Selvy later died, according to State Police. Pepper was transported to a Memphis hospital where she was in stable condition Monday.

Sadler said agents are still questioning witnesses and family members to put together a timeline and to find any information that leads to a motive.

A witness saw Kirkwood leaving the residence before police arrived, police said. Soon after, a Wynne Police Department officer spotted Kirkwood traveling toward Wynne along U.S. 64.

The officer attempted to stop Kirkwood, who was driving at a high rate of speed and forcing other motorists from the highway.

Cross County sheriff's deputies joined in the pursuit as Kirkwood continued to flee from law enforcement officers along Arkansas 1 toward Forrest City. Kirkwood later turned onto a county road then stopped at 2 County Road 7011 outside of Wynne.

According to State Police, Kirkwood ignored commands to exit the vehicle. Officers then approached the car to forcibly remove Kirkwood. Sadler said Kirkwood was armed and gunfire was exchanged with officers from the Wynne Police Department and Cross County sheriff's office.

Kirkwood died at the scene.

In addition to West, another deputy was shot, but the bullet did not penetrate his armored vest, Sadler said.

State Police was requested to investigate the homicide and the shooting incidents. Case files for both incidents will be turned over to the Cross County prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers was justified.

Sadler referred questions about the identity of the officers involved and the administrative actions taken to the individual law enforcement departments.

Messages left for Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis were not returned late Monday.

The Cross County sheriff's office would not provide any further information and referred all inquires to the Arkansas State Police.

Messages left for Parkin Police Chief Russ Hinsley were not returned late Monday.

A review of court records shows only one previous criminal case involving Kirkwood. He was charged in Craighead County with no liability insurance in April 2021 and was charged with failure to appear in July after missing a court date. He was fined $770, and the case was closed, court records show.

Attempts to reach the families of Kirkwood and Selvy were unsuccessful Monday afternoon.