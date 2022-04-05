Toney is latest Razorback to declare for NBA Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Au’Diese Toney is the latest Arkansas player to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Pittsburgh transfer who signed with the Razorbacks out of the NCAA transfer portal last spring made the announcement in a post to his Twitter account Tuesday. Toney had the option to return to Arkansas for the 2022-23 season.

It was not immediately clear whether Toney hired an agent, which would end his college eligibility. He tagged the sports agency The Familie in his post.

Toney is the third Razorback since Sunday to enter his name into the draft, joining guard JD Notae and forward Jaylin Williams. Notae said he would hire an agent, but Williams said he would not hire an agent, which left open the possibility that he will return next season.

“Growing up as a young athlete in the 256, it was always my dream to play the game of basketball on the biggest stage,” Toney wrote, referencing the 256 area code in his home state of Alabama. “I would like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to compete at the highest collegiate level these last 4 years.

“I want to thank all the fans of Razorback Nation for welcoming me with open arms this season.”

The 6-6 wing finished last season fourth on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game on 52.1% shooting and 29% from three-point range on 31 attempts. Toney also led the team in offensive rebounds with 82, which was 26 more than the 6-10 forward Williams, who led the team in total rebounds. Toney was second in total rebounds with 188.

A 33-game starter in 2021-22, Toney was an impact player for Arkansas from Game 1, when he recorded a 18-point, 11-rebound double-double in the season opener against Mercer. He scored in double figures 18 times, including 10 times against SEC competition.

Toney scored 19 points against West Virginia on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. He was named MVP of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City after averaged 16 points and nine rebounds in victories over Kansas State and Cincinnati.

An exceptional off-ball cutter, Toney finished 68.6% of his attempts at the rim last season, according to CBB Analytics, and 73.9% in non-conference games. He led the Razorbacks in field goal attempts per game within 4 feet of the rim (3.4).

Toney was also Arkansas’ most trusted perimeter defender.

According to Hoop Lens analytics, opponents shot 35.2% from three-point range when he was not in the lineup and 31.8% in his more 2,000 defensive possessions.

His most impressive defensive performances with the Razorbacks came in their biggest games. During a second-round NCAA Tournament win over New Mexico State, Aggies guard Teddy Allen scored 12 points on 16 field goal attempts when defended by Toney.

He also limited South Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee players to a combined 8-of-33 shooting when the nearest defender.

After returning from a foot injury that forced him to miss the regular-season finale against the Volunteers, Toney played 38-plus minutes in five of the Razorbacks’ last six games.