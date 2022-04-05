Top prospect Lacy headlines Naturals pitching staff

SPRINGDALE -- The top pitching prospect in the Kansas City Royals' organization will start the season with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

Left-hander Asa Lacy, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, was announced as part of the Naturals' roster by the Royals on Monday.

Lacy, rated as the No. 2 prospect in the Royals' organization by Baseball America, went 2-5 with a 5.19 ERA in his pro debut at High-A Quad Cities last season. He struck out 79 in 52 innings.

The Naturals, Kansas City's Class AA affiliate, open the season at Springfield, Mo., on Friday evening. They take on Wichita in a rematch of last year's Class AA-Central championship series on April 12, in the home opener at Arvest Ballpark.

The roster features five of the top 25 Royals' prospects according to Baseball America. Pitcher Alec Marsh, ranked No. 11, made six starts for the Naturals a year ago before being sidelined by an injury. Infielder Michael Massey (No. 15), outfielder Nick Loftin (No. 12) and pitcher Anthony Veneziano all earned a promotion after helping Quad Cities claim the High-A Central championship last season.

Angel Zerpa, who was added to the Royals' 40-man roster in the offseason, is also listed to start with the Naturals. The 22-year-old left-hander pitched at Quad Cities, Northwest Arkansas and Omaha a year ago and also made one start for Kansas City.

Power-hitting outfielder Seuly Matias returns to the Naturals, after being promoted late last season and helping Northwest Arkansas win the title. He is joined by catcher Tyler Cropley, also a holdover. Six of the 15 pitchers spent time in Northwest Arkansas a year ago.

Lacy and Marsh will be joined by Drew Parrish, Holden Capps, Andres Sotillet, Stephen Woods Jr. and Yefri Del Rosario, who all pitched for the Naturals a year ago. The remainder of the staff includes Christian Cosby, Jonah Dipoto, Zach Haake, Nathan Webb, Zach Phillips, Dante Biasi and Zach Willeman.

Massey will anchor an infield that's, for the most part, new to the Naturals. Shortstop Maikel Garcia was added to the 40-man roster in November after hitting .291 in 104 games between Low-A and High-A last year. Corner infielder Jake Means, Nathan Eaton, Gavin Stupienski, Ryan Grotjohn and Robbie Glendinning.

The remainder of the roster includes outfielders John Rave and Tucker Bradley along with catchers Sebastian Rivero and Logan Porter.