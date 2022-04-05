Travs set to unveil state-of-the-art video board

Baseball fans won't need to look hard to notice the biggest change at Dickey-Stephens Park when the Arkansas Travelers open their 2022 season.

It's hard to miss 2,124 square feet worth of video board.

The Travs turned on their new big screen for the first time on Thursday, and it'll be ready to roll April 11 as they host the Springfield Cardinals in North Little Rock.

The board, which measures 70.8 feet wide and 30 feet tall, was an upgrade required by Major League Baseball prior to the start of this season in order for the Travelers to maintain their Professional Development League license -- a new model launched February 2021 with the goal of improving minor-league baseball.

The Travs have been in negotiations with North Little Rock over other upgrades, most notably, issues with the field itself. But the new video board -- including the necessary Wi-Fi and video equipment to accompany it -- was a $1.4 million project that the club needed to finance on its own.

"This is something we've been working on for a year," Travelers General Manager Sophie Ozier said. "[Given] shipping delays right now, imagine shipping delays with something as large as a 70-foot video board. We actually had to order it back in August of last year to be able to get it in time.

"If we would have ordered it maybe a week later, we might not have had it up in time for Opening Day."

Before the video panels arrived, the Travelers did all of the electrical work in December, setting things up for the team from Daktronics -- one of the industry's leading video-board producers -- that arrived in early March.

The first group from Daktronics spent the majority of their two weeks deconstructing the old board, which had a small video element with permanent advertisements on either side and a traditional incandescent bulb line score running across the bottom.

Although the structure surrounding the scoreboard -- including the Travs' iconic four flags at the top -- will remain in place, a pair of beams running down the middle of the structure were removed to accommodate the new video board, which will be entirely digital.

That includes the ads running down the left-hand side of the screen as well as any additional ads the team sells.

The team's news release also touted new graphics and a production suite built by Little Rock-based The Field Shop.

It's far and away the biggest task to date for Ozier, who took over as the Travelers' interim general manager in the middle of last season and was given the permanent title in November.

"It's definitely overwhelming, but I'd say more so it's just exciting," Ozier explained. "With all our new video equipment, we're going to be able to clip an amazing double play that's turned in the fourth inning and immediately post it to our social channels. That's stuff we haven't been able to do in the past."

To make that happen, the Travs will be adding between 10 and 15 gameday staffers, several of whom will be manning cameras that can move around the ballpark. The others will be in the press box, adding to the production crew, especially on Friday and Saturday games.

Upgraded video equipment will mean a significant lift to the broadcast quality for games on MiLB.TV with high-definition cameras and instant replay capability.

More changes will be coming to the 15-year-old ballpark in the ensuing years if the Travelers are to stay in North Little Rock. They'll include updated stadium lights and a clubhouse renovation.

"We have a list of things that have to get done," Ozier said. "[But] this is going to be the biggest thing that our fans notice. ... And we're just really, really excited to be able to showcase this thing on Opening Day."