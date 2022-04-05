Trial in ’18 Parkland school shooting begins with juror questions





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The first group of potential jurors in the trial of the Parkland school killer appeared in court Monday morning on the opening day of the trial to determine whether he gets the death penalty.

An initial group of 59 potential jurors was quickly whittled down because of time conflicts. Just 16 made it through the first round. Another two were checking with their employers. The remaining 41 were waiting to see if they should return to the general jury pool for assignment to other cases.

Nikolas Cruz, who has already pleaded guilty to murdering 17 people and wounding 17 others, sat at a table in the courtroom with his lawyers.

Among victims' family members in the courtroom were Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed; Tom and Gena Hoyer, whose 15-year-old son Luke was killed; and Annika and Mitch Dworet, whose 17-year-old son Nicholas was killed.





"The matter before us today is the criminal case of the state of Florida vs. Nikolas Cruz," the judge told a group of potential jurors. "The case stems from a school shooting which occurred on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Please understand that although you may be familiar with the case, you will not be excused for that reason alone."

As Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer gave preliminary instructions to first group of 60 potential jurors, one woman in the group started crying.

The morning was devoted largely to hearing from potential jurors who raised their hands when asked if any had unavoidable time commitments that would prevent them from serving in a case that could last through September.

More than half of the potential jurors on the first panel raised their hands to say they would not be able to commit to the time needed for the trial. Most are citing their inability to miss work. Others are citing wedding and vacation plans.

The trial is taking place in the building's largest courtroom, with a maximum capacity of 265. An additional metal detector is set up on the 17th floor for an added layer of security.

The trial will determine whether Cruz gets the death penalty or life in prison without parole for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jury selection is expected to take about two months. About 1,000 potential jurors have been called for the initial round of screening.



