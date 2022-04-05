UA, UCA reacquaint themselves on diamond

At a glance

No. 2 Arkansas baseball vs. Central Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 21-5; UCA 11-15

STARTING PITCHERS UCA RHP Cade Fenton (0-1, 5.14 ERA); Arkansas RHP Miller Pleimann (0-0, 2.45 ERA).

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY at Florida, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

FRIDAY at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Florida, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

FAYETTEVILLE -- It will be a matchup of local starting pitchers when the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5) play the University of Central Arkansas (11-15) at 6 tonight in Baum-Walker Stadium.

Miller Pleimann, a junior right-hander from Fayetteville, will start for the University of Arkansas and junior right-hander Cade Fenton, who is from Prairie Grove and played at Farmington High School, will start for UCA.

Pleimann (0-0, 2.45 ERA), who began his college career at Wichita State and last year transferred to Arkansas, will make his first start of the season. He started against Memphis last season and allowed one run in two innings in the Razorbacks' 9-4 victory.

This season, Pleimann has pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief in three games.

"Hopefully Miller gives us three or four really good innings," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We've always liked Miller. His stuff is kind of different because he's got a couple off-speed pitches and he attacks the zone.

"Mid-week game, we just feel like we need somebody to come in there and throw strikes and somebody that has a little bit of experience, and that should be Miller."

Fenton (0-1, 5.14 ERA) is making his fourth start this season and has pitched 14 innings.

"Cade's got a talented arm, and his skill set has continued to improve," UCA Coach Nick Harlan said. "He's got a good fastball with movement and he can throw two or three pitches for strikes. He's just very competitive."

Fenton transferred to UCA from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

"It's only natural he's got to be excited to pitch in front of friends and family," Harlan said. "He's worked really hard to put himself in position to not just pitch [tonight]. He's worked hard to put himself in position to be a significant part of our pitching staff this year."

Van Horn said other pitchers who could go for Arkansas tonight include Heston Tole, Nick Moten, Nick Griffin, Issac Bracken and Austin Ledbetter.

"We're going to try and win the game, but we'll go out there and give some guys an opportunity," Van Horn said. "If it goes good, we'll leave them in. If it doesn't, we'll move on."

The Razorbacks beat the Bears 21-8 last season in Baum-Walker Stadium in the teams' first meeting since 1948.

According to UCA's records, the series is tied 4-4-2 with the first two games in 1921 when the Bears won 4-2 and the Razorbacks won 3-2.

This season Arkansas and UCA play twice, including a matchup on April 26 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"There's no question it's good for the state," Harlan said of the Bears playing the Razorbacks. "For us, the goal is to play some of the best teams in the country, and they certainly are one of those.

"That forces us to play the game at a really high level, and that's how we get better. So to be able to play a team that's consistently coached as well as they are and is as talented as they are, it's a great experience."

Among UCA's position players from Arkansas are outfielders Trey Harris (a former Razorback from Little Rock Christian) and Drew Sturgeon (Farmington), first baseman Hunter Hicks (Sheridan) and second baseman Reid Bowman (Little Rock Christian).

"For the local kids, it's a great opportunity to play in front of a great crowd in their home state," said Harlan, in his first season as the Bears' head coach after being their pitching coach since 2013. "It's really fun to have two in-state schools competing against one another."

Arkansas, which opens a series at No. 22 Florida on Thursday night, doesn't figure to overlook UCA after losing 5-3 to Mississippi State in 12 innings on Sunday. The Razorbacks were 0 for 13 with runners on base in Sunday's game. They left 11 runners on base, including the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

Van Horn said several starting position players texted or called Sunday night to tell him they want to play tonight rather than rest up for the Gators.

"There's some guys that aren't swinging the bat real good that need to get it going and there's a couple of guys that are starting to swing it good that I'll leave in the lineup to see if we can continue to improve there," Van Horn said.

The Bears have won three consecutive ASUN Conference series. They took two of three games at North Alabama last weekend, including a 7-3 victory on Sunday.

"I noticed they've been winning a lot more lately," Van Horn said. "I'm sure they're confident, and they're playing Arkansas.

"They're coming up here and get to play in front of a good crowd. The weather is supposed to be nice. I'm sure it'll be a good ballgame."

Harlan said he knows the Razorbacks will be focused tonight.

"I expect them to come out and play a high level of baseball," Harlan said. "I expect them to compete like they would on the weekend.

"When you have a team that's had the consistency that they've had, there's a reason for it. It's because they have high standards and talent and good coaching. We look forward to that challenge."

Harlan said the Bears also have high exceptions and standards.

"It's baseball, and in my experience it's the team that plays the best that day that's going to win, regardless of records or anything else," Harlan said. "So our focus is going to be on playing the very best baseball that we're capable of playing."