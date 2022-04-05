Value of Arkansas Teacher Retirement System’s investments down from last year

The value of the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's investments have dropped in value from $21.7 billion to about $21.2 billion this year, amid challenging stock and bond markets, officials for the system and its investment consultant said Monday.

On Monday, the system's trustees authorized up to $85 million in new private equity and infrastructure investments, approved the Arkansas Public School Resource Center as a system-covered employer, and rejected a retired member's request to be retroactively paid her retirement benefits two months earlier in 2020 than she was paid.

The teacher retirement system is the state government's largest retirement system with more than $21 billion in investments and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

The system's investments dropped in value from $21.7 billion to about $21.2 billion this year through Feb. 28, the system's investment consultant, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting, said in a preliminary report that factored in changes in the system's stock, bond and opportunistic/alternative investments, but not other investments.

The system's investment value in February was boosted by net proceeds from a lawsuit settlement, Katie Comstock of Chicago-based Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting told the system's trustees Monday.

The system netted $507.4 million out of a $642.8 million settlement of a lawsuit that it filed in 2020 in federal court in New York seeking to recover losses that the system claimed it incurred as a result of negligence and breaches of fiduciary and contractual duties by Allianz Global Investors U.S., LLC, and related defendants, the system's General Counsel Martha Miller said in late February. The legal fees totaled $135 million.

After the trustees' meeting Monday, system Executive Director Clint Rhoden said the system's investments are valued at about $21.2 billion. The fiscal year 2022 ends June 30. The system's target investment return is 7.25 % a year.

In fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, the system's investments gained $4.5 billion in value to $21.1 billion amid rising stock markets.

During their meeting Monday morning, trustees authorized the following investments:

• Up to $30 million in Arlington Capital Partners VI L.P., managed by Arlington Capital Partners based in Chevy Chase, Md.

The fund is being formed to primarily make "buy and build" investments in small and middle market companies based in the United States in defense and aerospace, government services and technology, health care and business services and software, according the system's Pennsylvania-based private equity consultant Franklin Park.

• Up to $30 million in Franklin Park Venture Capital Fund XIV, L.P.

Franklin Park acts as the manager of the funds in the venture capital space because it's a very volatile segment of private equity, the system's staff said in a written report to the system's trustees.

"In order to offset some of that risk, Franklin Park acquires an interest in several venture funds and spreads those through its investors to create greater diversity of managers and styles," the system's staff wrote in its report to the trustees. "The venture capital portfolio that Franklin Park has created and managed for ATRS has performed very well."

• Up to $25 million in the KKR Diversified Core Infrastructure Fund L.P, managed by New York-based Kohlberg, Kravis Roberts & Co.

The fund will seek to invest across utilities, power and renewable energy, telecommunications, transportation and social infrastructure and energy transition sectors, according to Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting.

In other action, the trustees approved the request of the Arkansas Public School Resource Center to be recognized as a system-covered employer.

Rhoden said being recognized as a system-covered employer will help the center hire vested system members.

The center is a private, non-profit educational organization incorporated on July 1, 2008, and required to operate solely for charitable and educational purposes, Rhoden said in a memo to trustees. The center's employees include an executive director, director of legal services, director of finance, director of teaching and learning, the director of technology and common core specialist, he said.

APPEAL

The trustees voted to affirm an administrative hearing officer's recommendation not to grant a request by Mary K. Wood of Sherwood for her retirement benefits to be retroactively applied to begin July 1, 2020, rather than Sept. 1, 2020.

Her retirement application was not submitted to the system until Aug. 21, 2020, according to the system's staff.

Wood said she was teaching remedial math at the University of Central Arkansas in March of 2020, where she taught for 22 years, and she was told to teach classes online. She said it was "a horrible, confusing, confusing time."

She said she thought she had already turned in her retirement application, and "I didn't realize this was a loose end until August [of 2020]."

Wood said she seeks the payment of "a little over $2,000 a month" in retirement benefits for July and August of 2020.

The system's staff and Rhoden denied Wood's request for a waiver of the retirement application deadline before she appealed the decision to the system's board of trustees, the system staff said in a written report to the trustees.

An administrative hearing officer, Ann Faitz, recommended the board deny her appeal because the officer concluded there was no evidence presented to show that Rhoden acted unreasonably in denying Wood's request for a waiver, according to the system's staff. In addition, there is no legal authority that would allow Rhoden to waive the application deadline since the waiver of a deadline is exclusively a board remedy.

CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT

The trustees learned from Miller that it appears it's likely that another investor -- not the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System -- will be appointed as the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit against the London-based Clarivate information services and analytics company and others in federal court in New York.

That's because the other investors's claimed investment losses are larger than the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System's claimed investment losses, she said.

The other investor is The Pension Trust Fund for Operating Engineers, and it claims more $4 million in recoverable investment losses, Miller said afterward.

On March 18, the trustees for the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System authorized the system to seek to be lead plaintiff in the class-action lawsuit against Clarivate, after Miller estimated that roughly $2.5 million to $3 million in investment losses are at stake. The class-action lawsuit generally alleges that false and misleading statements by Clarivate led an inflated price of stock, according to Miller.