You have to be there

Baseball is really not a TV game.

Like most things, it's better as an immersive experience. There is a smell to baseball, depending on where you experience it. Wrigley Field smells like stale beer, popcorn, mustard and sausage grease. Candlestick Park smelled like the sea; Ray Winder Field sometimes smelled of cordite. Dodger Stadium has the light antiseptic air of Disneyland's hospital mixed with hot dog water and orange groves.

A baseball makes a sound when it cuts through the air; you have to be close to hear it. Line drives and fastballs whizz and whir.

Leather snaps and pops, sometimes in telling ways. Some arms make a catcher's mitt ring like Charlie Watts' snare; you hear things a Jugs gun won't tell you. An old scout can tell something about the timbre of a hitter's contact; an ash bat's crack is colored differently than that of a maple one. Some hitters feel the vibrations in or out of phase with the grain.

Sometimes the feeling of contact is so light it seems not to have happened; there is no resistance to the bat, no jarring or torque-ing. Your head pulls up to see a white dot disappearing into a high blue sky. You know you shouldn't watch it, but you do.

Horsehide can have a suede-y nap or be bald smooth; they all feel different, some of them might seem to tremble in your hand. Some beat with birdy hearts. Some are deader than their brothers, and highly coveted by pitchers.

I am old enough to remember flannel uniforms and metal spikes and the ferric taste of blood in the mouth in tense moments. You see interesting things at ballparks. I once saw a third baseman stuff a cud of Red Man down the neck of a RC Cola and sip on it between innings.

On TV it is pitch and catch, observed from a foreshortened (and sometimes offset) center field angle. We see the pitcher's back, the batter, catcher and an umpire. Maybe a runner taking a lead off second base. Maybe a middle infielder sneaks into the frame.

It's not their fault. The camera has to direct its attention somewhere, and in ball sports it's only logical to watch the ball. But baseball is played in the pauses, in the rests between the notes, when a shortstop shifts weight from his left foot onto his right, when the second baseman brings his glove to his mouth to indicate who is covering the bag in the event of an attempted steal.

You have to be there to really get this, to witness the synchronization of defense, the way every player has an assignment on every play. You have to be there to understand why hitting is rhythm and pitching is upsetting rhythm. You have to be there to understand how much is happening when nothing seems to be happening.

Baseball is a snob's game these days; to appreciate it requires attention and experience. It is like chess or Scotch--there are plenty of people who will decide that life is too short to be drawn in to anything that requires study to appreciate. And it's not easy to find a way into the game; of all the major sports, baseball's superstars are the most anonymous. I'm not sure I'd recognize Mike Trout or Juan Soto if I saw them in a bar.

It was different when my father was a boy, and baseball was a game that most boys played, and every town and factory or sawmill had a team. In 1950, there were 58 minor leagues across the country and countless semi-pro teams. When the minor leagues were thriving, they were a mainstream entertainment option in small towns and cities all over the country.

People went to games for the same reason they went to high school football games: to watch and be entertained, for sure, but also out of a sense of civic pride and solidarity.

By 1960, we were down to 22 minor leagues and semi-pro baseball was extinct in most of the country. Why? Well, television, which was a novelty in the '40s, became ubiquitous in the '50s. People started tuning into "Your Show of Shows" and "I Love Lucy."

With free entertainment--including, beginning in 1953, the Major League "Game of the Week"-- available on TV, fewer people felt moved to spend their time and money at local minor league or semi-pro ballgames.

This meant there were fewer opportunities for men to play baseball as adults. And more kids watching "Leave it to Beaver" or listening to Chuck Berry than playing baseball. Once an integral part of a community's identity, baseball became just another pastime. Fewer kids had fathers, uncles and older brothers directly involved in the game. (Let's also note that the All-American Girls Professional League--the one made famous by the movie "A League of Their Own"--folded in 1954, and that women had played baseball at least since 1866 when a team was established at Vassar College.)

That's not to suggest baseball is dying; it's just not as popular as it was when it was the nation's dominant sport. And the general level of baseball literacy is pretty low. Even people who identify as baseball fans have only a cursory understanding of its rules and history; a lot of professional sports talkers seem not to grasp many of the nuances of the game.

And that's all right; one of the reasons connoisseurs exist is because most people aren't that interested in acquiring arcane tastes. Some baseball games last four hours. There are too many strikeouts. Statistical analysis has revealed that the most efficient way to play the game is by adopting the relatively boring strategy of changing pitchers often and waiting for home runs. Baseball has become like Hollywood; the smartest way to play is by not taking chances and waiting for big hits.

This has made a game that's not great on TV even worse.

I live close enough to Dickey-Stephens Park to walk there, and the ticket prices aren't high (and on the nights we can take our dogs they've even lower). I won't watch closely for very long, but for an inning or two I'll lean in and get my fix. I'll smell the craft beer and the deep-fried Oreos and know it's baseball.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email him at pmartin@adgnewsroom.com.