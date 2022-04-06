2 motorists dead after state crashes

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday, according to preliminary incident reports from Arkansas State Police.

Shay Hathaway, 43, of Clay City, Ky., died shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 40 near Wheatley in St. Francis County.

Hathaway was eastbound on a 2006 Kawasaki when his vehicle left the roadway, veering into the median and crashing into two cable barrier posts.

An investigating state trooper reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

Jennifer Barger, 27, of Greenwood, was killed around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 in rural Sebastian County when she rear-ended another vehicle that was slowing to make a turn.

The report did not include information on the vehicles involved in the wreck.

A trooper reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.