Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall below 100; deaths up by 6

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell below 100 for the first time since May 2020 on Wednesday even as the state posted a slight uptick in new cases.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,296.

Dropping for the third day in a row, the number hospitalized fell by seven, to 96, its lowest level since May 24, 2020.

The state's count of cases rose by 115, an increase larger by 13 than the one on Tuesday and by 18 than the one the previous Wednesday.

After falling to a nearly 23-month low a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday to 81.

The number of cases that were considered active, which dropped below 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since May 2020, rose Wednesday by 29, to 992, as new cases outpaced recoveries and deaths.

It was just the fourth time the reported total had risen rather than fallen since it peaked at an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

Rising for the third day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators went up by one, to 23.

After falling a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care also rose by one, to 33.