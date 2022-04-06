Bentonville fire training center gets planning OK

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved development plans for a new Fire Department training facility.

The $3.9 million training center was part of the city's $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing voters approved in April. The city will pay the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2003. It will take up a little more than 2 acres at 2405 S.W. Aviation Drive.

A conditional-use permit for the project also was approved by commissioners. Both votes were 6-0 with one member absent.

The 7,860-square-foot, five-story training building will come mostly factory-constructed, Chief Brent Boydston said earlier this year.

Having a training facility will allow fire personnel to be ready for what officials call high-risk, low-frequency emergencies, Boydston said.

The City Council at its meeting on March 27 approved an amendment with Clinard Construction for earthwork and storm drainage at the training facility. Total cost is not to exceed $242,492.67, according to council documents.

The commission also approved rezoning 14.41 acres from medium-density two-family and townhome residential to medium-high-density multifamily residential on Southwest Featherston Road for NWA Multiplex Investors LLC.

Also approved was the large-scale plan for Shelley Parson Insurance at 2001 S.E. J St. The site is .67 acres, according to planning documents.

The large-scale development for a Whataburger restaurant at 1404 S. Walton Blvd. was approved as part of the consent agenda.