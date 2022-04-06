Big crowd shifts Live@5 venue

With nearly 100 guests in attendance, the On Call Band performed two, hour-long sets with a brief intermission at Live@5 Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

A larger than usual crowd led the monthly musical event to change venues from the patio of the ARTSpace on Main to ASC's Bellamy Theatre.

Originating from its Pine Bluff roots, the On Call Band has 18 years together entertaining audiences.

"We are a group of Christian brothers with a bond that can't be broken," said On Call front man William Shaw.

In addition to vocalist Shaw, the group consists of Tony Ramos on bass, David Williams on drums, Haywood King on lead and backup vocals, and Keith Savage on keyboard. Band members shared singing duties with vocal harmonies of all five members blended together to match the quality of the material they covered.

They delighted the audience with funky, soulful, rhythmic rhythm and blues tunes including love songs by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Prince, and Stevie Wonder. Many in the crowd clapped to the beat and mouthed the words to the well-known lyrics.

The On Call Band then brought their fans into an even deeper connection with a little audience participation, having them join in on the rollicking chorus of the Gap Band's "Oops Upside Your Head."

Front man Shaw teased folks in the front row and on the dance floor while playfully flirting with the women in the audience.

Between songs he said, "I'm glad y'all are enjoying yourselves. The fellows and I are just laying back in the pocket and riding this groove."

In a more serious moment, singer/keyboard player Keith Savage shared some of his philosophy about life, music and his body of work.

"I believe a person's legacy should be the strongest remaining asset to his or her life," Savage said. "To chronicle something means to leave a written and documented record of such things. I am constantly and deliberately building that legacy as I travel through the steps of my life. It is the reality, assurance and security of my posterity."

For details on the On Call Band, call (870) 413-9791.

ASC EVENTS

Convening on the first Friday of each month except January, the Live@5 concert entry fee is $5 for ASC members and $10 for non-members. Along with a variety of musical genres from Jazz to Rock, Americana and Blues, Live@5 sponsor MK Distributors provides complimentary wine, beer and snacks.

Other April events at ASC include:

• "Cinderella" auditions -- ASC will host auditions for Rodgers + Hammerstein's musical "Cinderella" from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Auditions are by appointment only for ages 16 and older. To register, visit asc701.org/auditions.

• Bike Rodeo -- ASC is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and NovelT's to put on its first community Bike Rodeo event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event is free. ASC will give away 50 free bikes to ages 17 and younger while supplies last. Anyone who needs a bike fixed can also get replacement parts.

• Collage Workshop -- A new collage workshop with instructor Chelle Moore will be held from 1-3 p.m. April 16. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

• Yoga in The Loft -- Florence Love will conduct Yoga in the Loft from 1:30-3 p.m. April 16 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This workshop is open to ages 13 and older. Entry is pay-what-you-can; $15 is recommended. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/yoga or call (870) 536-3375.

• The Outsiders -- ASC will present "The Outsiders" at 7:30 p.m. April 28, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 30, and 2 p.m. May 1. This production is based on the novel written by S.E. Hinton, adapted by Christopher Sergel, and directed by ASC veteran Jonathan Hoover. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org/2022-season.

On Call Band performers are Tony Ramos (left) on bass, David Williams on drums, Haywood King and William Shaw on vocals and Keith Savage on keyboard. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

