Cabot throttles red-hot Bryant

BRYANT -- Cabot kicked off a brutal stretch of softball games by outslugging one of Class 6A's hottest teams Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers banged out 10 hits and got a sharp performance from their ace pitcher to beat Bryant 7-1 at Lady Hornet Field.

Eight players recorded at least one hit for Cabot (9-0, 5-0), which took over sole possession of first place in the 6A-Central Conference standings and remained perfect on the season after beating a Bryant team that hadn't lost to an in-state team all season.

"This was a good win for us," said Cabot Coach Chris Cope, whose team will host Clarksville on Thursday and Fort Smith Northside on Friday before traveling to North Little Rock next Tuesday. "We finally put some hits together and were able to string some big runs in there off those hits. We were aggressive at the plate, and it paid off."

That assertiveness allowed the Lady Panthers to give pitcher Akayla Barnard plenty of run support while she slowed down a red-hot lineup.

Bryant (12-4, 4-1) had outscored its four previous league opponents 63-2 and averaged 12 runs over its past five games overall. But the Lady Hornets mustered just five hits off Barnard and didn't score until the fifth inning.

"She kept them off-balance with her pitches," Cope said of his junior. "[Bryant] had been scoring a lot of runs coming in, and that was a concern. We know they're more than capable of putting up runs in bunches, but she pitched well. We made some plays behind her, too. ... The defense helped out whenever she was struggling."

Those struggles were few and far between for Barnard, who walked 2 and struck out 9 in 7 complete innings, to send Cabot to its fifth straight victory over Bryant.

The Lady Panthers sprinted out quickly and took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Bri Garriga's two-run double drove in Emily Whitman. The sophomore had recorded a two-base hit of her own a few pitches before Whitman sent a ball into the left-center field gap to get her team going.

Cabot would up its advantage to 2-0 in the third on Emma Holland's towering solo home run over the left-field wall, but the Lady Panthers really put the Lady Hornets in a deep hole in the next inning.

Whitman's three-run double in the fourth served as the biggest blow for Cabot, which scored five runs off five hits in the inning. Barnard and Paige Pierpoint also had RBI singles during the rally.

Bryant made its first move of the game in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Hornets would eventually load the bases with one out until Barnard struck out Christine Mefford and Emma Bonvillain -- the latter on a 3-2 count during an eight-pitch battle -- to get out of trouble.

Makenleigh Easterwood would later cut into the Lady Panthers' lead in the fifth after scoring following Abby Gentry's single. Bryant got additional singles from Gentry and Aly White over the final two innings as well, but that'd be all the damage it could generate.

"We knew [Bryant] would be aggressive, too," Cope said. "We actually thought this would be a high-scoring game, but we did a good job of limiting their production, which was really huge because we've got three big ones coming up before we start all over again in conference play."