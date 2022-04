Central Arkansas farmers markets opening for spring

Farmers markets flourish in the spring and summer, and Central Arkansas is no exception. Here's when markets in and around Little Rock will be open in the coming months.

Hillcrest Farmers Market

This year-round market is open every Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, 2200 Kavanaugh Blvd. facebook.com/Hillcrest-Farmers-Market-137757319630986/

White Water Community Market

White Water Community Market has already kicked off its spring season, and it is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at White Water Tavern, 2500 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. instagram.com/whitewatermarket/

Little Rock Farmers Market

Starting May 7, the Little Rock Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. rivermarket.info/farmers-market

Argenta Farmers Market

Starting Saturday, the Argenta Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Argenta Plaza, 410 Main St., North Little Rock. argentaartsdistrict.org/argenta-farmers-market

Benton Farmers Market

The Benton Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 125 Ashley St., Benton. bentonar.org/farmersmarket

Jacksonville Farmers Market

Starting June 11, the Jacksonville Farmers Market will be open each Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at 9 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. cityofjacksonville.net/269/The-Market

Downtown Conway Farmers' and Crafts Market

Starting May 7, the Downtown Conway Farmers' and Crafts Market will be open each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Parkway and Main streets. facebook.com/downtownconwayfarmersandcraftsmarket/