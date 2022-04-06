Community Briefs 4-6-22





Chaplain joins JRMC staff

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced that Michael Ault has joined the hospital as staff chaplain.

Ault has more than 20 years of experience as a pastor and served nine years as a chaplain at the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

"I enjoy being a chaplain," Ault said. "It is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. Chaplaincy is one of those careers that you don't find ... it finds you," he said in the news release.

Ault will provide services to Jefferson Regional employees as well as patients. He is also a pastor at First Baptist Church at Gould.

Vaccine, wellness clinic set

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., will host a free covid-19 vaccination and wellness clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter.

Sponsored by the Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the event will include preventive screenings such as blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol and body mass index (BMI.) The event is free for the vaccine but people should bring a photo ID and insurance card if they have one.

Drew County NAACP sets candidate event

The Drew County NAACP Branch 6042 will host its first Meet The Candidate Forum from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Sadie T. Johnson Building of James T. Jordan Municipal Park at Monticello.

Candidates will be able to share their platform and participate in a question and answer session. Hosted by the Political Action Committee, the forum will focus on local candidates, according to a news release.

It is important to give this opportunity to the candidates who need to be heard before the primary election, according to Committee Chairman, the Rev. Darrion Buffington.

Monticello and Drew County residents are invited to attend. The president of the local NAACP is Clarissa Pace. Details: naacp6042@gmail.com or dcnaacp6042.org.

Expo to feature JRMC health fair

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold a health fair during Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Services and screenings will include cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, stroke awareness, tobacco cessation, weight and body mass index.

Community shredding event set

A free community shredding event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at Saracen Landing.

People should have their paper sorted ahead of time and remove any plastic, metal or other items before bringing material to be shredded.

The event will allow people to shred up to 15 boxes of papers. Co-sponsors are Saracen Landing and the Pine Bluff Clean & Beautiful Commission, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.



