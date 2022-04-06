Council members upset by letter

A letter signed by several city leaders encouraging the support of candidates seen as supportive of Go Forward Pine Bluff's agenda irritated council members on both sides of the Go Forward fence.

Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who has opposed many GFPB initiatives, presented the letter to the council, which was signed by people he called "powerhouses of the community."

Whitfield said the letter encourages the recipients of the letter to support the city council candidates who support Mayor Shirley Washington and the 26 initiatives of GFPB. The council member said he was hurt by the letter and said he believed the letter was insinuating that the council members the organization supported would only be voting in favor of GFPB.

The letter states that the council attempted to use money designated for GFPB for other purposes and "to date this effort has failed."

Another council member, Joni Alexander, who has supported GFPB, complained as well.

"I read this previously and I don't like this letter," said Alexander. "I don't feel obligated or compelled to agree with anybody 100 percent. I think that all of us up here are elected and just as I have the right to vote yes on some issues, I think others have the right to vote no."

The letter, signed by such local luminaries as Bill Jones, George Makris, Bill Bridgforth, Tommy May, Scott McGeorge, Chuck Morgan, Maurice Taggart and Keidra Burrell, mentioned Alexander by name, saying it had come to the group's attention that she was not running for re-election, making the election of a replacement "problematic."

"It is critical that we retain that seat," the letter states. "We understand that there are several candidates that will be on the ballot for that position. ...We are attaching a list of each ward and their candidates, both incumbent and challenger."

Alexander said the letter seemed to be saying that the ones who vote in favor of GFPB "are some of the people being handpicked."

"To me, it's giving fuel to the fire to people who have been against Go Forward," said Alexander, who added that she felt the wording should have been different.

Council Member Glen Brown Sr. said he thought the letter was unethical.

Washington agreed to a point, saying the wording could have been different, but defended the group's freedom to endorse and support whomever it chooses.

"All the letter is saying is that we are going in the right direction and they would like to see us continue to move in the right direction," said Washington. "Some of the wording may not have been what all of us would agree with, but anybody can form a PAC if that's what they choose to do."

Beyond the discussion of the letter, council members spent time clarifying issues, resolutions and ordinances that were on the agenda.

One issue involved clarifications and amendments to the retirement system of the city of Pine Bluff. Currently, the plan allows, if named as a beneficiary, a minor to collect the same sum of benefits.

If an unmarried member dies and they had a grandchild named as their beneficiary, for example, the grandchild would collect that monthly payment, no matter their age, for life.

The amendment, which was approved, now allows an unmarried member who is at least 50 years old with 10 years of service, or an unmarried member regardless of age with 20 years of service, to have their death benefit paid out based on the actuarial equivalent of the member's straight life annuity retirement allowance.

A proposed ordinance allocating space in the Civic Center Complex, renamed for slain Police Detective Kevin Collins, took some time as council members discussed the available space for an office. Instead of each council member having their own individual office, they discussed sharing an open space. The measure passed.

The resolution for the mayor to execute a contract with Carson & Associates to perform upgrades and repair work to the facility was approved.

A proposed ordinance about political signs not requiring permits failed 5-3. When it came to the size of the signs, it was the advice of the city attorney to send the legislation back to the Planning Commission.

Council members Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Glen Brown Jr., Whitfield, Brown Sr., and Steven Shaner voted against the ordinance.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to acquire Southeast Middle School for the sum of $26,000 from the Pine Bluff School District was approved by the council. The 15 acres will house approximately 65 single-family homes in an effort to improve the shortage of quality affordable housing in Pine Bluff.

A resolution authorizing the Parks and Recreation Department to hire a golf course superintendent and two golf course maintenance part-time positions at Harbor Oaks Golf Course was approved.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a contract for services with the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County was finally approved after months of discussions.

The partnership will allow the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County to take over the operations of the Pine Bluff Community Center, an idea Parks and Recreation Director Samuel Glover began to initiate in 2018.

Nyeshia Aldridge, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County, will manage the operations at the Pine Bluff Community Center as Pine Bluff's third BGC site, with certain expenses paid for by the city.