Criminal charges dismissed against 3 men involved in 2018 duck boat accident that left 17 dead, including 3 Arkansans

GALENA, Mo. -- A judge on Tuesday dismissed criminal charges against three men prosecuted after a tourist boat sank and killed 17 people, including two Arkansans, during a 2018 storm on Table Rock Lake.

The boat was swamped by waves caused by strong winds shortly after it entered Table Rock Lake near Branson on July 19, 2018. Passengers from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed, including a father and son, Steve Smith, 53, and Lance Smith, 15, who were from the northeast Arkansas town of Osceola.

Steve Smith's 14-year-old daughter, Loren, was among the 14 survivors.

Prosecutors last year charged Kenneth Scott McKee, 54, the captain of the vessel known as a duck boat; Curtis P. Lanham, 39, the general manager at Ride the Ducks in Branson; and Charles V. Baltzell, 79, the operations supervisor who was a manager on duty the night the boat sank, each with 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

While Stone County Judge Alan Blankenship said the men were aware of the storm, he said there is no evidence they knew about the storm's "gust front," KYTV-TV reported.

Lawyers for the defendants said they were grateful and respect the judge's decision.

"This was a tragedy for all involved," said James Hobbs, McKee's attorney.

The Missouri attorney general's office is considering refiling charges.

"We're disappointed in the court's decision, but we're not giving up in our pursuit of justice on behalf of the 17 victims and their families," spokesman Chris Nuelle said in a statement. "Our office hopes to refile charges and continue this case, and will confer with the local prosecutor to that end in the coming days."

When the criminal charges were filed last year, an affidavit from an investigator accused McKee of taking the boat onto the lake despite concerns about an approaching storm. Lanham and Baltzell are accused of failing to communicate weather conditions and to stop operations after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued.

During the preliminary hearing, attorneys for the defendants said the men were not aware that a thunderstorm warning had been issued and a meteorologist at a nearby TV station was urging people to leave the lake immediately, The Kansas City Star reported.

Testimony showed the employees at Ride the Ducks, which operated the popular tourist attraction, typically checked only a radar from Earth Networks, a private meteorological company, for weather conditions. The radar showed rain, not wind, was expected that day at the lake.