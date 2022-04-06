Cycling through

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas backup sophomore catcher Dylan Leach broke out of a slump in style, hitting for the cycle in the No. 2 Razorbacks' 21-9 victory over the University of Central Arkansas on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Leach, who was 1 for 22 on the season coming into the game, hit a two-run triple in the second inning, had a bunt single in the third, a double in the fourth and a two-run home run in the sixth.

For good measure, Leach added a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Leach, a switch hitter, hit his first home run batting left-handed and his second home run batting right-handed. His first home run was measured at 345 feet over the right-field fence and his second at 429 feet over the left-field fence.

It was the third time a Razorback has hit for the cycle since 1994, but second consecutive season against UCA.

Second baseman Robert Moore hit for the cycle in Arkansas' 21-8 victory over the Bears last season.

Moore was the first Razorback to hit for the cycle since Kyle Harris against Tennessee in 1994.

Leach finished 5 for 5 with 5 runs batted in and 4 runs scored. He also hit a home run against UCA last season when he was 2 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

The Razorbacks had 19 hits, including a grand slam by Braydon Webb in the third inning when they took an 11-5 lead and solo home runs by Jace Bohrofen and Peyton Stovall in the fourth inning that put Arkansas ahead 13-5.

It was the team-leading seventh home run this season for Webb, a senior outfielder, and second grand slam.

Webb started the season 0 for 23, then hit a grand slam in a 14-1 victory over Grambling State on March 15. His slam ended the game in the eighth inning by run rule.

Bohrofen, a transfer from Oklahoma, hit his first home run as a Razorback.

Shortstop Jalen Battles led off the seventh inning with a home run to push Arkansas' lead to 19-9. It was his sixth home run of the season.

The Razorbacks scored six runs in the second inning -- including a two-run triple by Leach, two-run sacrifice fly Brady Slavens and RBI double by Moore -- to take a 7-3 lead.

Moore and Webb scored when Slavens' fly ball was caught by UCA left fielder Connor Emmet, who collided with center fielder Drew Sturgeon.

Emmet and Sturgeon both took hard falls on the warning track, but stayed in the game.

UCA got a got a two-run single from Sturgeon in the third inning to cut Arkansas' lead to 7-5.

The most effective of the nine pitchers used by the Razorbacks were Elijah Trest, Mark Adamiak and Austin Ledbetter, who each threw a perfect inning. Adamiak struck out the side in the eighth.

The Bears took a 3-0 lead in the first inning when they had four hits -- including RBI doubles by Hunter Hicks and AJ Mendolia and an RBI single by Andrew Pollum -- against Arkansas starter Miller Pleimann, who recorded just one out before being replaced by Zack Morris.

The Razorbacks scored an unearned run in the first inning with the help of two fielding errors by Bears second baseman Reid Bowman.

Bears starter Cade Fenton, a junior right-hander from Prairie Grove, was taken out with no outs in the second inning after allowing 6 runs on 3 hits and 2 walks. He had three strikeouts in the first inning.

The Razorbacks and Bears play again on April 26 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas, which leads the SEC West with a 7-2 record, resumes conference play at No. 22 Florida on Thursday at 6 p.m. Central. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

The Gators (19-10, 3-6) beat Florida A&M 13-3 on Tuesday night.

UCA, 6-3 in the Atlantic Sun Conference, opens a three-game series against Jacksonville (Ala.) State on Friday at 6 p.m. at Bear Stadium in Conway.