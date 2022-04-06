Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Dateline NBC to air special on murder of former Arkansas lawmaker Linda Collins

by Jeannie Roberts | Today at 7:20 p.m.
Then-state Sen. Linda Collins, R-Pocahontas, speaks at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock in this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo. (AP/Danny Johnston)

The slaying of former state Sen. Linda Collins of Pocahontas will be featured on Friday’s episode of the national prime-time crime television show Dateline NBC.

Collins was found stabbed to death at her Pocahontas home on June 4, 2019. Her body was found in the driveway, wrapped in a blanket and covered by a tarp.

The Dateline episode, reported by Dennis Murphy, will air at 8 p.m. on Friday on NBC and will include interviews with Collins’ daughter, Heather Tate Williams, and son, Butch Smith, as well as Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell and state Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch.

Collins’ friend and campaign worker Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell pleaded guilty in August 2020 to first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in exchange for a 50-year prison sentence. That includes her no-contest plea to solicitation of capital murder for trying to have Collins’ ex-husband killed and framed for Collins’ murder.

The plea agreement spared O’Donnell from facing the death penalty at trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT