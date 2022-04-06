Early warnings

Arkansas is no stranger to mass shootings. We had one this year, in Dumas, which killed one and injured many others. And we remember the downtown Little Rock mass shooting that sent dozens to the hospital one night a few years back. And, of course, Jonesboro.

Six people died in Sacramento over the weekend after an apparent fight. The details are only now sifting out. Which doesn't mean opinion types can't already offer solutions.

For example, the Sacramento paper already came out against "assault weapons" and "weapons of war" in the hours after the shooting. (See editorial nearby.) That's a fine editorial position; at least it takes a stand. But we haven't heard yet that "assault weapons" were involved.

As for the notion that the only thing consistent in mass shootings are cool-looking rifles with pistol grips, painted black with straps on them, well, that goes against all statistics, which show handguns are the weapon of choice in most murders.

ABC News (not Fox News) produced a report last year that said 62 percent of the nation's gun murders came via handguns. And handguns are also the preferred death instrument in mass shootings. But who's counting?

This week, a columnist for The Los Angeles Times, writing about Sacramento, complained about the sound of automatic gunfire on the streets.

Holy cow. Are automatic weapons causing these problems? We think the numbers differ from that view, too. First, it's extremely difficult to get and own an automatic weapon. Talk about paperwork. We think the columnist meant semi-automatic, but it's difficult to know. What we do know is that it is difficult to debate people who don't know the correct definitions at issue.

A wise man once said that a body can choose to believe anything, but he can't choose his own set of facts. The fact is that the 1994 assault weapon ban was allowed to expire because it didn't work to make our streets safer. Just because a rifle has a strap and muzzle suppressor (to make it look more martial) doesn't mean it can shoot any faster or accurately than anything used in deer hunting.

The country is in no mood to excise the Second Amendment from the Constitution, and even if it were, how are you going to take 400 million guns out of American homes?

None of this means the country should put up with these shootings. There are things that can be done. Important things. And, unlike some suggestions we've seen lately, things that can work. Even in this frontier nation.

First, let's stipulate that we know nothing at all about the shooter(s) in Sacramento. Nor the weapons that were used. But there is something called a "bump stock" that first became infamous after the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017. These things assist in making semi-automatic rifles fully automatic indeed, by using the recoil of the rifle to load and fire another round.

The U.S. Justice Department made them illegal on a national level in 2018. But they are still around. And state laws should say that those found with them should be penalized as if they actually had unlicensed automatic weapons.

We can't imagine why red-flag laws aren't part of the solution in every state by now. Anybody who has testimony given against them by family and police--and who has a hearing in front of a judge in good standing--should have their firearms temporarily taken away. Until they prove themselves safe at another hearing.

Red-flag laws on numerous state levels have enough due process safeguards to keep the neighbors from taking away your guns because you dumped your leaves on their property last fall. (Red-flag laws have the added benefit of being a tool to prevent many suicides.)

And although Sacramento sounds like a case of shooting after a fight, we are reminded that mental health resources are woefully underfunded in this country. Especially in rural parts of this country. In some parts of the nation, mental health facilities range from nonexistent to overstretched. And folks with deep physiological issues or mental pain go without the care they desperately need.

It might make for more interesting reading to have a debate about the Second Amendment. It only says what five justices of the Supreme Court says it says! (What do you think this Court would say?) Or perhaps it'd be more fun to debate whether black guns with straps are more harmful than others.

But what's not fun is reading about another six people dying in Sacramento, or Dumas, or Memphis, or El Paso, or Jonesboro. We the People may not be able to do everything to stop every shooting, but that doesn't mean we can't do anything.

Who says we have to slay all the dragons at once? How about taking down the easy ones first?