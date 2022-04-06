Electric vehicle maker moving to Northwest Arkansas gets NASA contract

Canoo Inc, an electric vehicle maker in the process of moving its headquarters and some production facilities to Northwest Arkansas, recently won a contract to build a vehicle for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

A spokesman for Canoo confirmed the company had won the contract for the Artemis Crew Transport, which will convey astronauts from a staging area to their spacecraft. The news was initially reported by Bloomberg News.

The contract is valued at $147,855, according to NASA documents.

"After careful consideration and evaluation by a team during a technical review, the contract for the Artemis Crew Transport has been awarded to Canoo," Patti Bielling, news chief at NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center, wrote in an email responding to a reporter's questions.

Specifications for the vehicle require space for one driver, four fully suited NASA flight crew members, a suit technician, a flight operations director and a protective service agent, as well as specific storage requirements.

Shares of Canoo fell 39 cents, or 6%, to close Tuesday at $5.80.