Fayetteville council agrees to disperse rescue plan money

Council action

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Rezoning nearly 9 acres in between Crossover Road and Joyce Boulevard from agricultural to a mix of residential and commercial uses.

• Rezoning nearly 6 acres west of Plainview Avenue and Longview Street behind Lewis Ford on College Avenue to an urban thoroughfare district allowing a wide variety of commercial and residential uses.

Source: Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council agreed Tuesday to put $1 million toward providing relief for nonprofit groups that experienced financial hardships during the pandemic after a lengthy discussion.

Council members voted 8-0 to appropriate money that will allow nonprofit organizations to receive money in two ways. One way will allow smaller groups to receive up to $5,000 administratively. Another way will allow organizations that need more than $5,000 to apply with the city and have their requests approved by the City Council.

The council agreed to put $100,000 toward the smaller "bucket." Another $900,000 will be put toward nonprofit groups with larger needs.

The original agenda item included only the $100,000 for smaller nonprofits. Council members agreed to add the $900,000 allocation after lengthy debate.

The total is coming from the city's share of $17.9 million it is being awarded in American Rescue Plan money. The city so far has received half the amount and will receive the rest sometime this year.

The deadline for nonprofit groups to apply for money is April 30.

Organizations that apply for up to $5,000 could receive aid within a matter of weeks once paperwork is approved administratively, Chief Financial Officer Paul Becker said. The council will review applications for more than $5,000 as a group of requests after the April 30 deadline, he said.

Discussion lasted more than 90 minutes. Topics ranged from the details of the process for groups to apply to perceived misconceptions to ways in which the city has engaged residents and other potential uses of Rescue Plan money outside nonprofit funding.

Four members of the public spoke to the council, expressing disappointment over bureaucratic aspects of the process. Some said the city appeared more concerned with protecting itself from liability than helping people most impacted from the pandemic.

Council member D'Andre Jones said he did not want to lose focus on the money's primary purpose, which is to serve residents. He initially suggested making the total allocation $1 million to address nonprofit groups' immediate needs.

Council member Mike Wiederkehr said his impression was groups that need more than $5,000 weren't hearing movement on appropriation of that money and were feeling anxiety as a result. Some council members suggested extending the deadline to May 15. Pushing the deadline out further for organizations to apply will only prolong the process for them to receive money, he said.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said if more money needs to be allocated for nonprofit groups, the council can make a budget adjustment. He said the administration was trying to get money out the door quickly to organizations where a smaller dollar amount would make a significant impact.

"It's not like it's the end of something," he said. "It's the beginning of something, is the way I look at it."

Council member Sonia Gutierrez Harvey said she wanted to continue to work to ensure help is reaching disproportionally affected groups of people. In the meantime, she said she wanted to get the ball rolling to distribute relief money.

The city already has a portal set up for nonprofit groups to become subrecipients of the federal grant money. That process works separately from the two other relief aid measures, as nonprofit groups will work as agents of the city to provide continuous services to the community. Groups must ask for at least $25,000, and the city will reimburse each organization as it carries out its program. The deadline to apply to the portal also is April 30.