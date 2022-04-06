Forecasters: Avoid making fires during windy weather

With strong winds and dry air throughout Northwest Arkansas, forecasters are telling residents not to start fires.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday afternoon from noon to 9 p.m.

"Outdoor burning is highly discouraged," the service says on its site. "Refrain from any activities that could cause sparks or start a fire."

The warning applies to both Benton and Washington counties.

Northwest winds are expected to sustain speeds around 15 to 20 miles per hour in addition to gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

A high temperature of 62 degrees and a low of 38 is forecast for Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Sunny and mostly clear skies are expected for the rest of the week.