Greenwood City Council approves grant application for splash pad, pedestrian bridge

Greenwood parks

Greenwood’s park system includes Bell Park, the Veterans’ Memorial Square and Patriots Walk, Winford Junction, Zachary Park, Eagle Scout Park, Liberty Park and Ossie Louise Park. The city also has multiuse trails at Greenwood Lake, as well as one from City Hall to Bell Park.

Source: Greenwood Parks and Recreation Department

GREENWOOD -- Two city park projects took a step closer toward becoming reality this week.

Greenwood's City Council voted 5-0 on Monday to approve applying for grant money to build a splash pad, as well as make a historic iron bridge walkable for its trail system at Greenwood Lake. Rod Powell, position 2 council member for Ward 1, was absent from Monday's meeting.

Tammy Briley, city parks director, said Tuesday she believed the projects would provide Greenwood additional amenities and facilitate economic development by drawing people to the city who will then spend money there.

The city will apply for an outdoor recreation matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for the Bell Park splash pad and federal Recreational Trails Program money for the Greenwood Lake project, according to city documents. The state grant requires a 50% match from the city. The federal grant requires a 20% local match against 80% federal participation.

Briley said the planned splash pad will be built on about 19 acres adjacent to Bell Park. She told the City Council the pad will accommodate about 80 children.

The City Council approved buying the land to expand Bell Park in November 2019. The land came with a purchase price not to exceed $10,000 per acre, or $194,700 total.

Briley said she intends to apply for the maximum allowable amount for the project, $250,000, with the help of the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District. The project is estimated to cost around $1 million.

Mayor Doug Kinslow said the city will need additional money to cover the project even if it gets the grant.

MAHG Architecture in Fort Smith is working on the splash pad design, Briley said. The Van Buren-based Hawkins-Weir Engineers is working with Greenwood's Water Sewage Department to run the services necessary for a splash pad up to that area. Other features planned for the 19 acres include 18 baskets for disc golf and a new senior center.

Briley said the iron bridge at Greenwood Lake, just off Stewart Court, originated in the early 1900s and previously served as a connector between Greenwood and Booneville. This planned project will make it into a pedestrian bridge while keeping its historic iron structure.

"It's really an interesting piece of history that I just think needs to be preserved, and this will be actually my third time to apply for this grant," Briley said.

The improved bridge will connect the city's trails on the eastern side of the lake to the western side, where more trails and a parking area are planned, according to Briley.

The cost estimate for the project, provided by MAHG Architecture, comes out to $548,359, Briley said. She plans to apply for the same amount in Recreational Trails Program money.