Hogs' offense draws Pittman's ire after practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman got a little riled up during Tuesday’s seventh practice of spring drills at the University of Arkansas.

Urgency and crisp play was missing on one side of the ball, so he let the offense have it.

“I just didn’t like our effort, and I didn’t like our competitiveness on the offensive side of the ball,” Pittman said.

“We talked to them a little bit about, ‘I thought we were not as tough mentally as what Arkansas Razorbacks should be.’ ”

The campus and Arkansas football will be in the national spotlight today with a “Good Morning America” crew in town. The production team has spent some time meeting in the end zone suites at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, where Arkansas has conducted nearly all of its spring practices.

On display Tuesday at the stadium was an improving pass rush, which has frequently featured five-man pressures from the defense’s three-man fronts. The unit has been setting the tone in a lot of the Razorbacks’ spring work and it certainly did Tuesday, when the Hogs sprinkled in a few four-man fronts, with tackle Taurean Carter joining Isaiah Nichols and ends Zach Williams and Eric Gregory on the first unit.

Williams had a “sack” to end the first unit’s final possession of the workout, before Cam Little came on to make 4 of 4 field goals, including a 54-yarder that had plenty of leg on his last try.

First-team quarterback KJ Jefferson was often forced to move in the pocket during team periods, struggling to find open receivers, and the junior tucked it and ran on several plays. Second-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, coming off what Pittman called his best scrimmage as a Razorback, also had to scramble and run on several occasions.

The defense has won more team periods this spring than its counterparts.

“They did today,” Pittman said. “I thought the defense played really well today. And they certainly have played well all spring. I think it’s a credit to our guys are bigger, they’re stronger. Certainly we’re getting closer to the quarterback than we have been.”

The offense wasn’t completely tamped down, and in fact had a segment of practice with several big plays that happened in rapid order during pass coverage drills.

Bryce Stephens got free down the left sideline and hauled in a touchdown pass from Lucas Coley.

Jadon Haselwood turned in the catch of the day. The transfer receiver had just a step on Jaylen Lewis on an intermediate out route, but Hornsby threaded a pass in the tight window and Haselwood made an outstanding one-handed catch with his left hand on the right sideline.

Moments later, Ketron Jackson Jr. got a step on Jaccorei Turner down the right sideline and Hornsby hit him with a long ball.

However in the team periods, the defense held sway most of the day, outside of a strong outside run by Raheim Sanders, a couple of tremendous cuts by tailback Rashod Dubinion and a few other assorted plays.

Pittman addressed the mental aspect to the team after the practice.

“I told them … there’s going to be series that you lose, there’s going to be plays that you lose,” he said. “But your mind has to get you out of, ‘I’ve lost’ or ‘I’m tired.’ Nobody cares. Nobody cares at that point.

“It’s ‘fix the problem,’ and the only way you can fix the problem is your mind has to fire first. And then it tells your body, ‘You can do this.’ But if your mind never fires, you can’t ever fix the problem.”

Pittman detailed a few of his overall takes from last Saturday’s scrimmage and updated the health of several Razorbacks who have missed some or all of spring.

He said the scrimmage last Saturday might be the only tackling to the ground the starters take all spring. He has not decided on the format for the spring “showcase” on April 16, other than the third-teamers and blended matchups with the second and third teams are likely to have some full-contact work.

Pittman said he liked the tempo of the Saturday work and the fact there were no major injuries.

Linebacker Chris Paul suffered a concussion and was on the sideline Tuesday, allowing transfer Drew Sanders to run first team with Bumper Pool.

“I thought it was a competitive scrimmage,” Pittman said. “I thought the twos did well offensively and defensively against the ones. We found out that we’ve got some young kids that are lost a little bit assignment wise but yet are very physical and can run. So I was very pleased with the way it went.”

Pittman touted the work of defensive tackles Nichols and Carter, as well as Sanders, the former 5-star signee at Alabama, and Hornsby.

“We did not scrimmage Malik at wide receiver,” Pittman said. “He had his best day as a quarterback, too.

“I was really happy with Malik’s performance. But we didn’t play him at wideout because with him, and I thought Haselwood would be in green and KJ in black, and with him in the black, it’s not much of a scrimmage at that point when you have three guys that are going to have the ball and you can’t hit any of them.”

Hornsby made several splashy catches in practice last week while taking his first reps at receiver.

Dubinion had two good cuts Tuesday, one time leaving linebacker Jackson Woodard grasping at air as he cut inside and jetted up the field.

“Dubinion continues to play well,” Pittman said. “He’s a good football player.”

Pittman said offensive tackle Dalton Wagner’s back is hurting some and he was given Tuesday off. Tight end Trey Knox is still out while recovering from the hit to the head he took in a car accident during spring break.

Additionally, tailback Dominque Johnson will probably not be able to return to practices during the spring as he rehabs from offseason surgery.

The Razorbacks have added defensive tackle Marcus Miller into the mix this week after he began working on the side last week.

Visitors to practice included wide receiver signee Isaiah Sategna, former Razorback receiver Kim Dameron, now the head coach at Fort Smith Southside High School, and many other high school coaches.

Pittman came over and chatted with Sategna for a minute during the early portion of practice.

The Razorbacks will undergo the eighth spring practice Thursday at the stadium.