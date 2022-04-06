Hot Springs man arrested after woman reports threat

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man was arrested on felony charges Monday after a woman told an officer she was sprayed with diesel fuel and threatened with a propane torch, police said.

Jimmy Don Keel Jr., 52, who lists a Westinghouse Drive address, was taken into custody shortly before 2:30 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, each punishable by up to six years in prison.

Keel, who lists no prior felony history, was later released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear April 18 in Garland County District Court.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's deputy Thomas Fox responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the 200 block of Arnett Circle.

Fox said he saw a man, later identified as Keel, in front of the residence working in the yard. Another man was sitting in his truck and told Fox the woman who called was inside the residence.

The woman, 39 , stepped out of the residence and stated she had come out earlier to speak to the second man when he arrived. While she was talking with him, she said Keel was "shouting things at her" repeatedly, but she ignored him.

She alleges Keel then sprayed her with diesel fuel and threw a blue propane torch in her direction while telling her, "I'll kill you."

Fox said he could smell what appeared to be diesel fuel from the direction of Keel's truck leading up to the passenger side door where the woman said she was standing and noted some fuel on the door itself. He also noted he could smell fuel coming from the woman even when she was not standing by the vehicle.

Fox noted he could see a blue propane torch on the ground in front of the second man's truck.

He spoke to Keel, who reportedly admitted he got upset with the woman and sprayed her with diesel fuel. He also reportedly admitted he "tossed" the propane torch toward her.

When Fox asked him what he said to the woman as he threw the torch, Keel reportedly said, "I honestly don't remember what I said, but it probably wasn't very nice."

The second man reportedly corroborated the woman's statement and what Keel said when questioned.