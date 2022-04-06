• Carissa Gray, an associate English professor at Georgia State University, was removed from in-person teaching after she called school police on two students who showed up for class a few minutes late.

• Robin Folsom, a former director of Georgia's Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, was sentenced to five years' probation and must pay back $12,000 after prosecutors say she faked pregnancies, getting out of work and being paid for the time off.

• Jessica Gardner of Cambridge University's library said her relief was "profound and almost impossible to adequately express" as two Charles Darwin notebooks stolen two decades ago were returned in a pink gift bag with a note saying, "Librarian Happy Easter X."

• Sarah Harris, a Dartmouth alum and vice chair of the Mohegan Tribal Council, said Samson Occom, a member of the Indian nation who became a Presbyterian cleric in the 1700s, "is coming back to our homelands and our people" as the school announced it's giving his papers to a cultural center.

• Dominic Taddeo, 64, a New York mobster who was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando, Fla., was rearrested in Hialeah without incident after a week on the lam.

• George Bratsenis, 73, who pleaded guilty to the contract killing of a political consultant in New Jersey, said he's finally through living a life of crime as he was sentenced to eight years in prison for a Connecticut bank robbery, telling the judge that a cancer diagnosis changed his outlook.

• Daniela Jampel, a lawyer for New York City, was fired after she crashed a news conference and confronted Mayor Eric Adams about the city's mask mandate for children 2 to 4, demanding that he "unmask our toddlers."

• Carlos Rivera, a spokesman for the U.S. Border Patrol's El Paso sector, which consists of New Mexico and a slice of Texas, said agents still regard marijuana as contraband and will seize it, enforcing a federal law making possession illegal even though New Mexico has legalized recreational pot.

• Nicole Boyd, a state senator, said "it's one more thing that doesn't portray Mississippi in its best light" as the Legislature moves to ditch "Go, Mississippi," a state song with roots in a 1959 campaign jingle of Gov. Ross Barnett that includes the lyrics "For segregation, 100%. He's not a moderate, like some of the gents."