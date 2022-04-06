Jan. 6 panel hears Ivanka Trump

WASHINGTON -- Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, who served as one of his senior advisers, testified for about eight hours Tuesday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to people familiar with the matter.

It was not immediately clear how revelatory her testimony was for the committee. But Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said Tuesday afternoon that she had been answering investigators' questions on a video teleconference since the morning and was not "chatty" but had been helpful to the probe.

"She came in on her own" and did not have to be subpoenaed, Thompson said.

Ivanka Trump was one of several aides who tried to persuade the president to call off the violence that ultimately injured more than 150 police officers and sent lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence fleeing for safety, according to evidence gathered by the committee. She is not known to have been associated with the more extreme supporters of the former president who claimed there was widespread fraud after the 2020 election and planned efforts to try to keep him in power.

Her decision to cooperate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January. It comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours.

Members of the committee said Kusher's testimony was helpful and were hoping to further fill in the gaps with her help. The interviews have been closed to the public as the panel conducts its work in secret.

The panel is using the interviews to compile a comprehensive record and will begin to release information in the coming months as it holds public hearings and releases a series of reports on the insurrection.

Lawmakers have said they want to discuss what Ivanka Trump knew about her father's efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure Pence to reject Joe Biden's 2020 election win as part of his ceremonial role overseeing the electoral count. Pence rejected those efforts.

The committee is also interested in any concerns she may have heard from Pence's staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel's office about Trump's pressure on Pence.

In the letter dated Jan. 20 requesting her voluntary testimony, the committee said it had heard from Keith Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who was Pence's national security adviser. Kellogg had described Donald Trump's refusal to condemn the violence as the mob engulfed the Capitol, despite White House officials -- including Ivanka Trump, at least twice -- urging him to do so, the letter said.





Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel had ruled out a subpoena for Pence, citing "significant information" it had received from two of his aides, Marc Short and Greg Jacob.

"There won't be a subpoena," Thompson said, adding, "We've been able to validate a lot of the statements attributed to President Trump and the vice president without his specific testimony."

"There's no effort on the part of the committee to get him to come in," he said of Pence, adding: "We initially thought it would be important, but at this point we know that people broke in here and wanted to hang him."

Thompson also indicated that the panel would not be likely to call Trump as a witness.

"I don't know anything else we could ask Donald Trump that the public doesn't already know," Thompson said. "He ran his mouth for four years."

Ivanka Trump's cooperation stands in contrast with some of her father's other top advisers, several of whom have refused to cooperate as the former president has fought the probe. Trump has tried to exert executive privilege over documents and interviews, but in many cases has been overruled by courts or Biden, who has that authority as the sitting president.

The House is expected to vote this week to recommend contempt charges for Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, both of whom the committee says have been uncooperative.

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press and by Luke Broadwater of The New York Times.