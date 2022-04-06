Save countless lives

Sunday night I watched "60 Minutes," and the lead story was about Ukraine. It showed a young man holding a baby, and his distraught wife was crying in the background. A bomb blast had killed their child. I could not hold it together and cried with them.

This horrible war that Russia has its focus on reminds me of how they emulate the inhumanities the Nazis did in World War II. Ukraine in that era was a terrible place with concentration camps and a lot of German killers. Why the free world is so timid with Mr. Putin and his ilk is surprising. The penalties thus far have not stopped him, and until a solid front of strength surfaces, he shall continue to destroy this country.

What is it going to take to rebuild the infrastructure where people can live and thrive there again? And if in the prevailing insanity he gets the itch to go nuclear, it is all over for all of us.

I served under one commander who stated, "When you see the enemy, attack, attack until he can't ever get up again." We have fought wars where that philosophy saved countless lives. Its time to save our world from the likes of Putin.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Fuel-saving program

During the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s, we formed car pools and van pools, encouraged by the companies we worked for; I lived in New Jersey at the time. The highway speeds were also slowed down to 55 miles per hour. This resulted in much less gas being used. Everybody cooperated, and we considered it our patriotic duty.

Today's politicians need to take an initiative and institute some such program today.

JOEL UNOWSKY

Hot Springs

For further research

Many years ago we discovered a small cemetery on Primrose just off the corner of Arkansas 264 East in Bethel Heights. One marker listed about five graves. One mentioned "a woman and infant," another read "Negro slave." Not even the respect of a name!

The Nelson Hackett Project may want to research this site.

HARRIET NEIMAN

Springdale

He's not a smart man

I think Donald Trump is not the world's smartest person because he cannot tell the difference between left and right.

He was never an honest person, and what he said about Vladimir Putin, in expressing his support for him, has already invited controversy and dishonesty within his inner circle.

Dumb people who voted for Mr. Trump twice are not as smart as those who voted against him, who are not dumb, but smart.

JOHN HUERTA

Hot Springs

If no one protests ...

Ms. Karen Laibke of Mena might try modeling the behavior that she finds so lacking in others: Make a protest sign. Take it down to the corner. Set an example.

PATTY BESOM

Fayetteville

The landscape ahead

Many anticipate that the U.S. Supreme Court will soon allow us to ban abortions. A moral minority has long wanted domination over women's judgments and even their understanding of pregnancy. I wonder how such moralists--who disregard doctors, families, pastors, and the state's majority--will adjust to new circumstances?

For example, can they separate from the anti-democratic president who nominated the three justices responsible for this expected glory? Can they also end their loyalty to treason-tolerant leaders who ignore threats to the Constitution, law, and welfare? With victory in hand, will they go on tolerating such behavior?

When their female charges no longer need persuasion to endure risks of pregnancy and undesired parenthood, will lawmakers still mandate that doctors misinform them? Will legislators continue supporting pregnancy resource centers to further fictional versions of biology? Or might they instead seriously face our high rates of maternal and infant deaths, sexually transmitted infections, and other adverse experiences?

How will absolute abolitionists deal with pregnancies that miscarry (happening far more often than safely ended ones)? How to manage those who, resisting ill-considered government mandates, manage their own lives (as historically women have done). Our General Assembly, because it's almost all male, is at a disadvantage with these issues.

One poor idea is the newest Supreme Court justice's remedy to abortion, adoption, as if handing over one's newborn after months of devoted care is as simple as transferring property. Are we prepared finally to provide enough resources for securing safe and secure homes for all unwanted children?

If Arkansas becomes free to regulate abortions totally, rather than make life harder for some of us, let's educate our youth of whatever gender to enable sound decisions (if not entirely comfortable to everyone) and improve life for us all.

JIM WOHLLEB

Little Rock