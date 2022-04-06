Little Rock man arrested in Maple Street shooting that injured woman, 30

A 20-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with a weekend shooting on Maple Street, police said on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a 30-year-old woman was struck in the leg by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle outside 2608 S. Maple St. around 7:35 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report. A person who was inside the vehicle with the woman said he saw an SUV circle the area several times before the driver began shooting at them, the report states.

Authorities arrested Curtis Marshall in the shooting. He faces one count of first-degree battery, two counts of terroristic act, five counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by certain persons, police said Wednesday morning in a Twitter post.

An online inmate roster indicated Marshall remained in the jail Wednesday morning with no bond listed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.