LR city manager, attorney receive 2% raise

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to give a 2% raise to City Manager Bruce Moore and City Attorney Tom Carpenter following a lengthy executive session held toward the conclusion of Tuesday's board meeting.

The raises were meant to be retroactive to when other city employees received a recent 2% across-the-board raise that was authorized in the 2022 budget.

Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright voted "present" during the voice vote on Moore's 2% raise.

Additionally, city directors voted to grant Moore a $25,000 bonus via a voice vote, though more than one city director could be heard voting no.

Officials also voted to give Carpenter a $10,000 bonus. As with the vote on Moore's bonus, some city directors cast dissenting voice votes in Carpenter's case, but Mayor Frank Scott Jr. determined the ayes had it.

Ward 1 City Director Virgil Miller offered the motions on compensation and bonuses.

Evaluations of Moore and Carpenter were held during the lengthy closed-door executive session. After returning to open session, city directors also voted to appoint a number of people to city boards and commissions.