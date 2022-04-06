Man arrested after 3 guns found in car

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man who is a convicted felon with a gun in a car, according to an arrest report.

Officers encountered four men in a Chrysler 300 around 10:20 p.m. Monday at 8101 Stagecoach Road, two of whom fled the vehicle as police approached.

Police arrested Samuel Khabeer, 24, of Little Rock, who was reportedly within reach of three guns found in the vehicle.

Khabeer is a felon and cannot own a gun. He faces one felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.

NLR man arrested after call about gun

A North Little Rock man faces a felony charge after Little Rock officers arrested him Monday morning on an illegal-gun-possession charge, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a call about a disturbance with a weapon made contact with Jessie Gamble, 55, who was sitting in a car. Witnesses told police that Gamble had a gun in his waistband and had displayed it.

Removing Gamble from the vehicle, officers found a loaded 9mm Ruger pistol under the seat Gamble had been sitting in, according to the report.

Gamble is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. He faces one felony charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person.