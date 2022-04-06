Man charged in killing at Little Rock bar Pizza D’Action

Little Rock police on Tuesday reported the arrest of a suspect in the March 26 homicide at a Little Rock bar on West Markham Street.

Less than 24 hours after releasing photos purported to show the person who killed Charles Willis, 53, police said Tyler Jackson, 23, of North Little Rock, had been charged in the fatal shooting.

Jackson turned himself in to police not long after police distributed his image on social media, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Jackson is charged with first-degree murder, and police said he was being held at the Pulaski County jail, although he had not yet appeared on online jail records as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Willis was shot to death in the early morning hours of March 26 at Pizza D'Action, 2919 West Markham St., where he worked as a doorman.

Tuesday, a post on the bar's Facebook page said the staff were "incredibly relieved" to see that the suspect in Willis' killing had been arrested.

The bar announced on Facebook they were donating all of Thursday's profits and tips to Willis' family, and a crowdfunding page set up by staff and family members raised $955.

Regulars said Willis was kind, friendly and incredibly well-liked, with a Facebook post made by the bar about his death drew about 140 comments sharing memories and expressing solidarity with Willis' family and the bar.