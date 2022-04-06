• There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal. The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school. "Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. "We can't wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead." Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is "still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities" and more details will be announced in the coming months. "Consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," LaRosa said. The last White House wedding was that of Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013. In 2008, Jenna Bush and Henry Hager had their wedding reception at the White House.

• James Alexander, the last surviving member of The Bar-Kays band that backed soul music star Otis Redding, will have a street renamed after him in his hometown of Memphis, the Stax Museum said. Located near the Stax Records studios where the soul-funk collective recorded, Stafford Avenue in Memphis is scheduled to get its new name April 24: James E. Alexander Avenue. The bassist is the founder of the Bar-Kays. Four band members and Redding died when their plane crashed into an icy lake in Wisconsin on Dec. 10, 1967, as they headed to a show in Madison. Trumpeter Ben Cauley survived the crash, and Alexander was not on the flight. The Bar-Kays had their first hit in 1967 with "Soul Finger" and went on to become Redding's touring band. After the crash, Alexander and Cauley reformed the band, with the addition of lead singer Larry Dodson. Alexander played bass on the "Theme From Shaft," written by Isaac Hayes, which won the Academy Award as best song for 1971. Cauley has since died. Stax Records produced music by Redding, Hayes, Sam & Dave, The Staples Singers, Carla Thomas, Wilson Pickett and Booker T. and the M.G.s.