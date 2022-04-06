State-tied Canoo

gets NASA contract

Canoo Inc, an electric vehicle maker in the process of moving its headquarters and some production facilities to Northwest Arkansas, recently won a contract to build a vehicle for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

A spokesman for Canoo confirmed the company had won the contract for the Artemis Crew Transport, which will convey astronauts from a staging area to their spacecraft. The news was initially reported by Bloomberg News.

The contract is valued at $147,855, according to NASA documents.

"After careful consideration and evaluation by a team during a technical review, the contract for the Artemis Crew Transport has been awarded to Canoo," Patti Bielling, news chief at NASA's John F. Kennedy Space Center, wrote in an email responding to a reporter's questions.

Specifications for the vehicle require space for one driver, four fully suited NASA flight crew members, a suit technician, a flight operations director and a protective service agent, as well as specific storage requirements.

Shares of Canoo fell 39 cents, or 6%, to close Tuesday at $5.80.

-- John Magsam

Six LR-area Mapco

stores sold to chain

Casey's General Stores, a convenience store chain of more than 2,300 stores in 16 Midwestern states, has purchased six Mapco convenience stores in Pulaski County for $11.5 million.

The Iowa-based food and fuel retailer, which boasts that it is the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, purchased three Mapco Express outlets in Little Rock, a Mapco Express and Mapco Mart in North Little Rock and a Mapco Express in Sherwood last month, according to online county real estate records.

The Little Rock locations and their transaction prices include 8101 Stagecoach Road, $4.2 million; 8818 Kanis Road, $3.2 million; 5420 W. 12th St., $500,000. The North Little Rock locations and prices include 3300 Springhill Drive, $1.7 million, and 3401 John F. Kennedy Blvd., $602,487.

The Sherwood location at 10340 Ark. 107 changed hands for $1.4 million.

Casey's now has 15 locations in Arkansas.

-- Noel Oman

Index gives up 11.18

to end day at 743.82

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 743.82, down 11.18.

"U.S. Stocks fell on Tuesday, after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation. Focus on the Fed will continue today, when the central bank releases minutes of its March meeting," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.