BASKETBALL

Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award

Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men's college basketball player of the year. Tuesday's announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club was made on ESPN's "SportsCenter." Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Kentucky was defeated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by Saint Peter's. Tshiebwe, who is from Congo, is the second Kentucky player to win the award, joining Anthony Davis in 2012. The other finalists were Ochai Agbaji of national champion Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa's Keegan Murray and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

Auburn's Smith declares

Auburn freshman Jabari Smith, who led the Tigers to their first No. 1 ranking, is entering the NBA Draft. Smith, who is projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick, lived up to his billing as the highest-rated recruit in program history. He announced his decision in a video posted Tuesday on social media. Smith led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder was also Auburn's top three-point shooter after making 79 of 188 attempts (43%). A consensus All-American, Smith was named the SEC freshman of the year.

Vols' Chandler to draft

Tennessee point guard Kennedy Chandler has declared for the NBA Draft and is signing with an agent after his freshman season with the Volunteers. Chandler announced his decision Tuesday in a social media post. Chandler came to Tennessee as a five-star recruit and the top-rated point guard in the class of 2021. He helped lead the Vols to their first SEC Tournament title in 43 years. Chandler started all 34 games for Tennessee and led the team in scoring, averaging 13.9 points with a team-high 4.7 assists per game.

Shue dies at 90

Gene Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. A five-time All-Star as a player for the Pistons, Shue went on to coach for more than two decades. He took the Baltimore Bullets to the NBA Finals in 1971, then did the same with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1977. He is still the record holder for the Washington-Baltimore franchise with 522 victories. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue's death Monday. Shue played collegiately at Maryland, where he was named the top player at the Southern Conference Tournament in 1953, then earned All-ACC honors the following year after the Terrapins joined that league. In 1971, Baltimore reached the Finals before losing to Milwaukee. Shue resigned after the 1972-73 season, then took over the 76ers. Philadelphia reached the Finals in 1977 but lost in six games to Portland. Shue had a second stint with the Bullets from 1980-86, then later coached the Clippers.

ATHLETICS

Big 12 leader leaving

Bob Bowlsby will step away from his role as Big 12 commissioner later this year after a decade in the Power Five conference that's facing a transition in membership and negotiations over a new media rights deal -- like it was when he first took the job. Bowlsby, 70, will remain as the Big 12's leader until a new commissioner is appointed. The expectation then is that Bowlsby, whose contract goes into 2025, will transition into an interim role with the league. Within weeks after Oklahoma and Texas accepted formal invitations to join the SEC last August, the Big 12 expanded by adding Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston. Currently the longest-serving Power Five commissioner, Bowlsby came to the Big 12 in 2012 after six years as athletic director at Stanford. Before 2006, he had been AD at Iowa since 1991.

BASEBALL

Brewers' Severino suspended

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Pedro Severino was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive drug test, the fourth major leaguer penalized in two days. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, the commissioner's office said. The women's fertility drug has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. Severino will lose about half his $1.9 million salary. He apologized to the Brewers, teammates and fans. A seven-year major league veteran, the 28-year-old is in his first season with the Brewers after playing for Washington and Baltimore. He was expected to serve as the main backup to 2021 All-Star Omar Narvaez, filling a void that was created when the Atlanta Braves signed Manny Pina away from Milwaukee.

HOCKEY

Ducks' Getzlaf retiring

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf will retire at the conclusion of the regular season, ending his 17-year NHL career spent entirely with one club. Getzlaf, 36, made his announcement Tuesday. The Ducks (28-31-12) have 11 games left in what's almost certain to be their fourth consecutive non-playoff season. Getzlaf has been one of the top playmaking centers in hockey for most of his career, scoring 1,013 points in 1,150 games since his NHL debut in October 2005 with the then-Mighty Ducks. The Saskatchewan native became Anaheim's career franchise scoring leader last Oct. 31, and he became the 92nd player in league history to score 1,000 points on Nov. 16. He is a Stanley Cup champion, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, a three-time NHL All-Star and the runner-up for the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP in 2014.