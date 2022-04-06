Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

One man dead, another injured after Van Buren train collision

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 4:36 a.m.

VAN BUREN -- One man was killed and another left in critical condition after getting hit by a train Sunday, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to Lee Creek Park at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, according to the Van Buren Police Department spokesman, Lt. Jonathan Wear. The incident took place on the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over Lee Creek.

Kiley Settle, 51, of Van Buren died and Charley Foulk, 51, of Van Buren sustained severe injures, according to Wear.

The driver of the train reportedly activated the train's emergency braking system when he noticed the two men on the bridge, according to Wear. However, the train couldn't stop in time, and Settle and Foulk weren't able to get off the bridge before getting hit.

Print Headline: 1 person dead, 1 hurt after train hits them in Van Buren

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT