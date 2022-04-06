100 years ago

April 6, 1922

PLUMERVILLE -- The safe in the Plumerville Post Office was blown by yeggmen this morning, and $1,000 in war savings stamps, $500 in postage stamps and between $50 and $75 were stolen... The robbery occurred during a thunder storm. Several persons sleeping near the post office building heard the explosion, but believing it to be thunder, paid little attention to it. The cracksmen used but one charge of nitroglycerin.

50 years ago

April 6, 1972

• Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker of Little Rock, a candidate for attorney general, said Wednesday that the attorney general should establish a statewide criminal justice statistical system for prosecuting attorneys. Speaking at a reception in Helena, Tucker said the system should provide information on who is being prosecuted, "what is happening to them, how many of them were repeat offenders..." He said the attorney general also should provide information on average sentences for various crimes in each jurisdiction to help prosecuting attorneys in making recommendations for pleas by defendants.

25 years ago

April 6, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- Signed March 18 by Gov. Mike Huckabee, Act 644 of 1997 appropriates $600,000 for construction of a Business and Industry Training Facility at Northwest Technical Institute in Springdale. Plans call for the state dollars to be combined with $200,000 from Northwest Arkansas industries and with $200,000 and 10 acres of land from the technical school... The legislation stems from the work of the Northwest Arkansas Industries for Education Task Force... The center's course schedule would be flexible and would meet the current needs of local industry, with priority given to task force members who help support the center. Instruction likely would not be degree -- or certificate -- oriented, and would be outside the scope of the technical institute's existing programs in more traditional areas like data processing, truck driving, drafting and auto mechanics.

10 years ago

April 6, 2012

• A lawsuit over whether state Senate district boundaries dilute Black voters' strength and violate the federal Voting Rights Act will go forward, a federal judge ruled Thursday. The decision sets the stage for a trial scheduled to begin May 7 in Helena-West Helena, the day early voting begins for Arkansas' May 22 primary... The suit, filed Jan. 23, asked a federal court in Little Rock to prohibit Arkansas from using new district lines approved last summer by the Board of Apportionment and make the state draw districts that better serve Black voters in northeastern Arkansas, particularly in Senate District 24. The case is Future Mae Jeffers v. Mike Beebe... The suit contends that the lines violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1973 as well as the 14th and 15th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution. Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and the two amendments prohibit denying citizens' rights on the basis of race or color.