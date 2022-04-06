PREP BASEBALL: Rogers holds off Bentonville West for wild 5-4 victory

ROGERS -- The ability to manufacture runs without the benefit of a base hit was prevalent Tuesday afternoon at Mountie Field.

The only difference was Rogers was able to do it time and time again, and in the same inning.

The Mounties manufactured four runs before they picked up their first base hit, then they held on to claim a 5-4 victory over Bentonville West in a wild 6A-West Conference baseball game.

"It was a weird game," Rogers coach Matt Melson said. "Our kids, I thought, did a good job of working counts, and we were able to put pressure on them on the bases. I thought our speed was a big difference.

"We didn't have that many hits to speak of. The scorebook isn't indicative of how good those at-bats were."

The wildness began when Kade Seldomridge reached on a two-base error with one out in the third, then he stole third and scored on a passed ball. Noah Goodshield then drew a walk and later scored on another passed ball, while Ty Frakes and Eli Marcotte were hit by pitches and also scored on passed balls.

Rogers (13-2, 5-0) wouldn't get its first hit until the next inning, but it proved to be pivotal as it gave the Mounties a 5-0 cushion. Marcotte belted a double into center field and drove in Frakes, who had reached on a fielder's choice.

It became crucial because West (11-6, 2-3) began a comeback attempt in the fifth when Josh Wacaser walked and later scored on Drew Carter's groundout. The Wolverines then put together two hits and an error to load the bases, then Aaron Arnold singled in two runs and Cole Kitchens drove in a run with another hit to make it a 5-4 game and caused Rogers to change pitchers.

"(Starting pitcher) Braxton (Haywood) was cruising there for a while," Melson said. "All of a sudden, he hit a wall there. I don't know -- maybe staying in the dugout for an extended period of time did something."

Madden Dillard relieved Haywood and ended the West scoring threat with a strikeout and a groundout. The Wolverines then put runners on base in the sixth but hurt their cause when one was picked off and another was doubled up on a hit-and-run fly ball to left to end the inning.

Sophomore Ty Anderson then pitched the seventh and retired the side for the save, picking up two strikeouts along the way.

"Madden has been a workhorse for us for the past year," Melson said. "I thought the big play of the game was that double play to end the sixth and allowed Ty Anderson to have a clean inning to start. A sophomore came in a big spot and got a big save.

"I thought our kids did a great job of not getting too over-emotional. There were a lot of big momentum swings in that game, and they just kept grinding. We gave them a few, but I'm sure they thought they gave us a few. It's just one of those crazy 6A-West Conference games."

The two teams will complete their two-game series this afternoon at the Wolverine Athletic Complex in Centerton