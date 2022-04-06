Prep Sports Roundup

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville West 12, Rogers Heritage 1

The Lady Wolverines scored 8 runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open in a run-rule win.

Senior Mary Frannie Van Es had a huge game at the plate for West (10-2, 4-1), going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and 7 RBI. Freshman Mabry Van Es drove in 2 runs for West.

Ciera Cravens earned the win in the circle, allowing 6 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Grace Pingel was 2-for-3 for the Lady War Eagles (9-8, 3-2).

Springdale Har-Ber 9, FS Southside 5

The Lady Wildcats took control late and claimed a 6A-West road win in Fort Smith.

Southside rallied from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth, but Har-Ber (3-7, 2-3) scored two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to pull away.

The Lady Wildcats belted three home runs in the win with Brooke Beyer, Anniston Reith and Ryli Wolfe homering for Har-Ber. All three drove in two runs.

For Southside (2-11, 1-4), Hana Dingman was 3-for-4, and Olivia Washington, Laney Emmert and Kylie Hass all had two hits.

PREP BASEBALL

Springdale Har-Ber 3, Springdale 0

Ethan Fender drove in a pair of runs, while Ross Felder and Tyler Ridley combined on a three-hitter as Har-Ber completed its sweep of Springdale with a victory on the Wildcats' home field.

Har-Ber (14-4, 5-1) scored all the runs it needed in the first when Fender's bases-loaded single drove in a pair. Kaleb Kellar walked to start the inning, then Felder singled and Cooper Dossett was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Felder then threw five innings to pick up the win as he allowed all three hits, but he also struck out nine and walked three. Ridley then came to the mound and preserved the shutout.

The Wildcats' final run came in the sixth on Clark Jenkins' solo home run.

Bentonville 6, Rogers Heritage 2

Stephon Gryskiewicz broke a 2-2 tie with a sixth-inning double, and Bentonville added three more runs in the seventh to defeat Heritage and snap a three-game losing skid.

The Tigers (12-5, 2-3) trailed 2-0 after five innings, but they tied the game when Kieper Pate had an RBI single and Luke Crumpler scored on a wild pitch. Gryskiewicz then belted his double to right to score Pate and put Bentonville ahead.

Crumpler then gave the Tigers some breathing room with a two-run single and later scored when Pate reached on an error.

Bennett Crafton gave Heritage (8-6, 1-4) a 1-0 lead in the first when he singled and scored on a dropped third strike that would have ended the inning. The War Eagles added a run in the fifth when Quentin Edwards' single drove in Cole Richardson, who reached on a fielder's choice.

Fayetteville 6, FS Southside 3

Landon Schaefer hit a trio of doubles and scored three times as Fayetteville picked up its first conference win of the season at Bulldog Field.

Schaefer led off the first with a double and scored on Jake Pannell's double to give the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4) a lead they never relinquished. Schaefer then doubled to start the third and scored on another double by Isaac Cottle, and his third double came during a three-run fourth and gave Fayetteville a 6-3 lead.

Bailey Mattingly accounted for two runs for Southside (12-5, 2-3) as he drove in a run with a fielder's choice and scored on a passed ball in the top of the fourth to tie the game. The Mavericks then had the bases loaded with the one out in the seventh, but the next two batters were retired to end the game.

North Little Rock 2, FS Northside 1

North Little Rock picked up both of its runs in the seventh inning and handed Northside its third straight 6A-Central loss.

The Grizzlies (7-10, 2-3) scored their only run in the first when Jett Frazier singled and courtesy runner J Weiler later scored on an error.

Frazier had two of Northside's four hits, then he allowed one run on five hits over six-plus innings and received a no-decision.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 4, Rogers Heritage 1

Tianna Jones, Kate Carter, Kyndal Stafford and Anna Averi Presley each provided goals in West's win over Rogers Heritage.

Carter, Jones, Whitney Carrigan and Tyler Outhouse added assists.

LACROSSE

Bentonville LAX team sweeps pair

The Bentonville lacrosse team earned two wins last week against teams from Missouri.

Bentonville (6-3, 3-0 NSLL) claimed a 17-11 win against Kirkwood, then topped Lindbergh 14-7. The team was scheduled to take on Springdale United at Springdale Har-Ber's Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday, then will host Pulaski Academy at Tiger Stadium in Bentonville at 11 a.m. Saturday.

In the win against Kirkwood, Andrew Dittmore scored on a feed from junior Felipe Martinez 40 seconds into the game and Bentonville never surrendered the lead. Dittmore led the scoring with 11 points on five goals and six assists. Sutton Bartlett scored four goals as he passed 100 career points.

Against Lindbergh, Dittmore had 10 points, five goals and five assists and Bartlett had a three-point game with two goals and an assist. Junior Gideon Fox stopped nine shots in net.