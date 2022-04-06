PREP SOCCER: Hurley’s hat trick ignites Bentonville

ROGERS -- Sophomore Kayla Hurley turned in a dominant performance Tuesday to keep Bentonville atop the 6A-West Conference girls soccer standings.

Hurley scored three goals while Gracie Jones and Abby Armstrong each scored one goal to give Bentonville a 5-0 victory over Rogers at Whitey Smith Stadium. Hurley and Jones put Bentonville (9-0-1, 4-0-1) ahead 2-0 in first half before Armstrong and Hurley struck minutes apart early in the second half to turn the match into a rout.

Hurley completed her first career hat trick when she scored her third goal with about 20 minutes left to play. Hurley wasn't feeling well before the game because of allergies, but her play on the field certainly didn't reflect it.

"She's tough," Bentonville coach Steven Porter said. "When she crosses onto the field, she's ready to play."

Rogers (5-2, 3-2) came into the match with plenty of momentum after beating Springdale 4-0 and Bentonville West 2-1 in 6A-West Conference play last week. Rogers got off to a good start and had two shots on goal in the first two minutes against Bentonville. But that was about it for the Lady Mounties as far as offensive chances.

"The girls played really, really well coming off the win against Fayetteville," Porter said. "That was a big win, then to come here maintaining our standards against a tough Rogers team was really good as well."

Ball control shifted to Bentonville and Hurley put the Tigers ahead 1-0 on a goal with 20 minutes and 4 seconds left in the first half. The goal was a tremendous individual effort by Hurley, who got to the ball near the out of bounds line, cut to the middle against a defender, then delivered a shot with her left foot past a diving Rogers goal.

"I dribbled down the line after I got the ball on the side, then cut across the middle defender," Hurley said. "I shot the ball with my left shoot. That's something I do, practicing with both my left and right foot."

The match stood at 1-0 until Graci Jones blasted a shot on an angle from the right side from about 20 yards to give Bentonville a two-goal lead with 8:42 left before halftime. Bentonville added three more goals in the second half to complete the road win over the Lady Mounties.

Bentonville will face Springdale at home on Friday while Rogers plays at Springdale Har-Ber in 6A-West Conference action.