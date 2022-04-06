Pulaski County’s judicial candidates field questions in forum

Candidates for judicial positions in Pulaski County answered a serious of questions Tuesday night during a forum hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, W. Harold Flowers Law Society, Inc. and Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas.

The nonpartisan judicial candidates are running for Circuit Court Division 5 and 12, state Court of Appeals, prosecuting attorney and Arkansas Supreme Court positions 2 and 6.

The nonpartisan general election will be held May 24. Early voting starts May 9.

Candidates played a Jeopardy-style game and weren't always asked the same question.

Latonya Austin Honorable and Earnest Sanders Jr. both attended the event and are running for Circuit Court Division 5, which covers Perry and Pulaski counties.

Honorable was asked how she would deal with a pro-se party -- someone representing themselves -- in the courtroom.

"Part of my platform is making sure that people who appear before the bench feel heard," Honorable said. "Oftentimes, people don't feel that way."

This is especially true with people who are representing themselves, she said.

"They don't know what to say, when to say it, and dealing with them means guiding them as much as possible to make sure they have a fair shot at getting their case heard," Honorable said.

Honorable said she would look into resources and tools to help pro-se parties, such as cheat sheets, before they reached the courtroom.

Sanders was asked about legislation that never made it out of committee during the 93rd legislative session that would have eliminated cash bail for most non-violent misdemeanors.

He thinks it is good legislation, Sanders said. "That's an excellent bill. You have a difference between the rich and the poor, and you become a debtors prison at some point," he said.

In a previous answer to a question about bail, Sanders had said that judges have to look at a series of factors when setting bail, such as the nature of the crime.

"It probably should get out of committee," Sanders joked about the bill.

Alicia Walton and Will Jones, both running for prosecuting attorney, were asked if there should be an alternative sentencing option for people who commit residential and commercial burglary.

Walton stated that, by law, residential burglary is considered a violent offense and commercial burglary is not.

"All cases that come in, there are a different set of standards for each," Walton said. "I can't say that alternatives can't be available, but it would have to be looked at from a case-to-case basis."

Jones agreed that sentencing is case to case. He said having personal items stolen can feel like a horrible violation to a victim.

"But I do see that alternative sentencing could be available for some cases," Jones said.