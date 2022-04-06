Razorbacks 8th in final basketball poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas was ranked eighth in the final USA Today’s Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll for the 2021-22 season.

The Razorbacks, who finished the season with a 28-9 record following a 78-69 loss to Duke in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, moved up 10 places from their final regular-season ranking. Eighth place was their highest ranking of the season in the coaches poll.

It is the second consecutive season Arkansas has finished in the top 10 of the coaches poll. The Razorbacks were ranked sixth after a run to the Elite Eight last year.

Arkansas’ last time to finish in the top 10 of two consecutive coaches polls was 1994 and 1995, when the Razorbacks were ranked first and second, respectively, after playing in the national championship game.

Arkansas has had six top-10 finishes in the coaches poll since it began releasing a post-tournament poll in 1992. The Razorbacks were No. 1 in 1994 when they won the national championship over Duke; No. 2 when they lost the national championship to UCLA in 1995; No. 8 in 1992 when they lost to Memphis in the second round; and No. 10 in 1993 when they lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.

The Associated Press does not release a postseason poll. The Razorbacks were ranked No. 17 in the final AP poll of the season on March 14, prior to the start of the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas went 4-2 in the postseason with victories over LSU in the SEC Tournament, and over Vermont, New Mexico State and Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks lost to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament.

Gonzaga, which was the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, finished ranked ahead of Arkansas despite a 74-68 loss to the Razorbacks in San Francisco. The Bulldogs (28-4) were one of two teams that did not make the Elite Eight to finish in the top eight of the poll. Arizona was ranked sixth following a Sweet 16 loss to Houston.

Duke, which lost to North Carolina in the Final Four, finished ranked third in the poll.

Arkansas was the highest ranked of four SEC teams. Auburn was ranked 14th, Tennessee 15th and Kentucky in a tie for 16th after all three teams failed to make it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

USA Today Men's Basketball Coaches Poll, April 5

1. Kansas (34-6)

2. North Carolina (29-10)

3. Duke (32-7)

4. Villanova (30-8)

5. Gonzaga (28-4)

6. Arizona (32-4)

7. Houston (32-6)

8. Arkansas (28-9)

9. Baylor (27-7)

10. Purdue (29-8)

11. UCLA (27-8)

12. Texas Tech (27-10)

13. Providence (27-6)

14. Auburn (28-6)

15. Tennessee (27-8)

T16. Kentucky (26-8)

T16. Miami (26-11)

18. Wisconsin (25-8)

19. Illinois (23-10)

20. Saint Mary’s (26-8)

21. Iowa (26-10)

22. Murray State (31-3)

23. Iowa State (22-13)

24. Saint Peter’s (22-12)

25. Michigan (19-15)

Dropped Out: Connecticut (21), Southern Cal (22), Boise State (23), Virginia Tech (24), Texas (25)