Razorbacks' streak at 13 and counting

On this edition of the Whole Hog Baseball Podcast, Matt Jones and Bubba Carpenter look back at the Razorbacks' series victory over Mississippi State and the game of a lifetime for catcher Dylan Leach during the midweek.

Mike Rooney of ESPN and D1Baseball.com also joins us for a discussion about the Mississippi State series and the upcoming games at Florida.

The Whole Hog Baseball Podcast publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and basketball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple, Spotify or most other podcast stores.



