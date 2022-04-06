Razorbacks’ Toney to enter draft

FAYETTEVILLE -- Au'Diese Toney, a 6-6 guard who in his lone season at the University of Arkansas helped the Razorbacks reach the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, is entering the NBA Draft, according to an announcement on his Twitter page.

Toney's Twitter post said he is proud to join "The Familie" -- a sports and entertainment agency -- and the company welcomed him in a post on its Twitter page.

There was no mention in Toney's post of considering a return to Arkansas for his final season of collegiate eligibility.

Toney played three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to Arkansas, but had an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Twitter post, Toney thanked God, his family members, teammates and fans and said he is ready to pursue his dream of playing in the NBA.

Toney, from Huntsville, Ala., became the top perimeter defender for the Razorbacks this season when Coach Eric Musselman switched to a bigger lineup after Arkansas lost five of six games and started 10-5 overall and 0-3 in SEC play.

After Toney began playing primarily at the two-guard spot, the Razorbacks went 18-4 in their final 22 games -- including their first victory over a No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament in beating Gonzaga -- before losing to Duke in the West Region final. They finished 28-9 overall and 13-5 in SEC play.

In Arkansas' 53-48 victory over New Mexico State in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at Buffalo, N.Y., Toney was assigned to guard Aggies 6-6 guard Teddy Allen.

Toney held Allen -- who scored 37 points to lead the Aggies to 70-63 first-round victory over Connecticut -- to 12 points on 5 of 16 from the field.

"Au'Diese Toney, the way that he played individually was as good as any defender that I've ever coached," Musselman said.

Toney averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game. His 82 offensive rebounds led the Razorbacks and he shot career-bests of 52.1% from the field (125 of 240) and 78.1% on free throws (118 of 151).

Musselman said repeatedly no plays were called to get Toney shots, but that he created his own scoring opportunities with strong cuts to the basket.

The Razorbacks went 3-0 against LSU this season with Toney averaging 17.3 points and hitting 16 of 28 shots and 18 of 22 free throws.

Toney had 13 points and 9 rebounds against Kansas State and 19 and 9 against Cincinnati to help the Razorbacks win the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., and was voted by media members as the tournament MVP.

This was the first season Toney played for a college team with a winning record.

"We had the mindset and goal to get to the NCAA Tournament at Pitt, but some things just don't go as planned," Toney said late in the season. "It makes you understand how hard it is to get to the NCAA Tournament.

"Now making the transition to Arkansas, I've finally realized the goal I wanted to accomplish. It's like a dream come true."

Toney became the third Razorback in three days to announce he's entering the NBA Draft.

All-American guard JD Notae, a senior with a season of eligibility remaining, said he is entering the draft and will sign with an agent.

Forward Jaylin Williams, an All-SEC pick as a sophomore this season, announced he is entering the draft, but won't sign with an agent to retain his college eligibility if he decides to withdraw his name and return to Arkansas.