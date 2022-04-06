Rogers planners recommend comprehensive growth map tweaks

Other action

The Planning Commission:

• Approved a conditional use permit for a Jiffy Trip convenience store with gas at 1310 W. Walnut St. in the highway commercial zoning district.

• Denied a conditional use permit for Sunshine Auto Sales for vehicle/equipment sales and rentals at 2004 S. Eighth St. in the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved a conditional use permit from Blue Ribbon Industries for a warehouse office at 6388 S. Oldridge Place in the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved a request from Snack Gurus to rezone 2.4 acres at 1626 S. Dixieland Road from the agricultural zoning district to the highway commercial zoning district.

• Approved a large-scale development permit for Kum & Go to build a convenience store with gasoline pumps at 101 W. New Hope Road in the neighborhood commercial zoning district.

• Approved a request to allow a variance from the requirement to build an 8-foot tall masonry or block wall between a development in neighborhood transition zoning district to an adjacent single-family detached use located east of the intersection of South Pinnacle Hills Parkway and West Blossom Way Drive.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- Planning Commission members on Tuesday voted to recommend three comprehensive growth map changes to the City Council as part of the ongoing process of updating the map.

Two changes are to the map's uptown regional center -- which centers on the Pinnacle Hills area -- expanding its southwest boundary to include part of two parcels owned by Tallchamps near the Pinnacle Country Club, and its northern boundary in the area of the Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision and Village on the Creeks. The third changed property at 6507 N. Goad Springs Road from the neighborhood growth designation to the commerce corridor growth designation.

The commission began to discuss updating the map, which guides development decisions for the city, in early March. The map is amended every four to five years, according to John McCurdy, city development director. The city will likely have multiple public hearings and meetings of the commission's Plans and Policies Committee before the amendments are complete, he said at the time.

The changes made Tuesday were tweaks needed to ensure development happens in the right places, McCurdy said. The city will be hiring a consulting firm to help with the overall process of updating the map, he said.

The changes to the southwest boundary of the uptown region center stem from a rezoning request from Tallchamps manager Tom Hopper, McCurdy said.

The property is zoned residential single-family and is part of the regional center growth designation. City staff recommended keeping the northeast corner of the property in the uptown regional center and placing the remainder of the property in the neighborhood designation.

Regional growth centers are mixed-use urban cores that function as regional hubs for commerce, arts and entertainment, living, recreation and retail, according to the comprehensive growth map. Neighborhoods allow for single-use residential and may include schools, resource centers and places of worship, it states.

While the property feels like it's part of Pinnacle Country Club, it isn't and never has been, McCurdy said. The city had a public meeting with the Pinnacle Country Club and also sat down with Hopper and the property owners association president to come up with an amendment to the map everyone agreed on, he said.

"This represents good planning and a good compromise between neighbors and developers," said commissioner Mark Myers.

All commissioners voted in favor of the change, except Derek Burnett, who abstained.

The Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision includes Home Depot, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Einstein's Bagels and CORE Architects. It is currently in the commerce corridor growth designation and the highway commercial zoning district, according to a staff report.

Village on the Creeks includes Mercy, England Family Dental, Natural State Beer Co., First Watch and Chapel on the Creeks and is also part of the commerce corridor growth designation, according to a staff report.

Designating both areas an uptown regional center would allow mixed-use developments, the report states.

The area is becoming a vibrant part of town, and the updates recognize the reality of the growth happening there, McCurdy said.

Commissioner Steve Lane abstained from voting, but all other commissioners voted in favor of the update.

The changes to 6507 N. Goad Springs Road were part of a request to rezone 17.9 acres from the agricultural zoning district to the highway commercial zoning district. The highway commercial district is not allowed in the neighborhood growth designation, according to a staff report.

The city of Lowell borders the property to the east and south with highway commercial zoned parcels. The applicant requested to be included in the commerce corridor directly to the north, providing a buffer along the Interstate 49 corridor.

All commissioners voted in favor of the change.