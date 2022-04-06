RSVP honors five at event

Volunteer service becomes a way of life for some people, and a few of those folks have been at it longer than many people hold paying jobs.

Jefferson County RSVP recognized five volunteers for at least 20 years of service at a luncheon recently at Colton's Steak House & Grill at White Hall.

The honorees, Annie B. Cole, Barbara Goodwin, Etoyle Mouser, Richard Wimberly and Frankie Worley, exceeded the two decade mark.

Although most people around Southeast Arkansas know the nonprofit as RSVP, the full name is the Jefferson County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

"The purpose for RSVP is to engage persons 50 years of age and older in volunteer services to meet critical community needs and to provide a high quality experience that will enrich the lives of volunteers," said Jeanette Lightfoot, a White Hall resident and seven-year RSVP member.

HONOREES

Etoyle Mouser, Pine Bluff

"I love people and take my faith in God and my religion seriously, by helping others," said Etoyle Mouser, RSVP 30-year volunteer.

Most often, Mouser, 96, is the oldest person in the room, but she still lives independently and drives, and credits her gym workouts, her passion for reading and her volunteer work with her still-active lifestyle.

Mouser of Pine Bluff began teaching in 1945 at 19 in the Humphrey school district, but after several years, she and her husband, W.A. Mouser, now deceased, moved to Pine Bluff in 1960.

The couple raised two sons, William "Kirby" Mouser, a Pine Bluff lawyer, and Scott Mouser, a Pine Bluff business man, and have four grandchildren.

Mouser taught at the Pine Bluff High School, retiring after 28 years.

Although already busy, she joined RSVP in 1992 with "encouragement" from then RSVP head Harriet Montgomery.

In addition to her church work as a choir member, Bible and Sunday school teacher, reading to kids, Mouser served as the Women's Methodist Women's Work president and at different times, she served as Arkansas Retired Teacher Association president and vice president.

She enjoys her RSVP work, helping with various community service projects and fundraisers, visiting people in nursing homes, and writing notes and letters to shut-ins.

"It's such a little thing," she said.

Annie B. Cole, Pine Bluff

"I love people and I want to help people who might fall through the cracks," said Annie B. Cole, RSVP 22-year volunteer.

In a period of about three months, 81-year-old Cole of Pine Bluff lost her husband, Roosevelt Cole, 83; her brother, Thomas Williams, 74; and her only child, Mysia Cole, 38.

If that wasn't too much to bear, she was diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing chemo. Instead of sitting at home, she continues her life-long tradition of helping others.

At a time when most women married and had babies, Cole set her sights on a nursing degree at Pines Vo-Tech, now Southeast Arkansas College, at Pine Bluff.

She graduated in 1969 and went to work for Jefferson Hospital, now Jefferson Regional Medical Center, and for almost three decades she worked in orthopedics and urology.

While working in orthopedics, she remembered helping set "lots of broken bones."

Although she spent her entire career working at JRMC until 1997, after retiring she often volunteered at the hospital's front desk.

She was also active in her church, teaching Bible classes to children and women, but it wasn't until her retirement that she became involved with RSVP after a walking partner encouraged Cole to get involved.

"She recommended I use my talents to help people in the community," Cole said.

She helped with fundraisers and helped whenever asked, and she worked for the Red Cross and Salvation Army.

However, her compassion for others extended beyond organized volunteer groups, and she used her medical background to help others navigate a system that's heavy with medical lingo.

This often included transporting people to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) at Little Rock and the VA (Veterans Affairs) Central Arkansas Healthcare System facilities in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

At the RSVP recognition luncheon, Cole said she didn't realize it had been 22 years.

"I was surprised and honored," she said.

Even now while facing down cancer, Cole continues to reach out by feeding those who just lost a loved one or driving a neighbor to the grocery store.

Lightfoot said, "...to help feed the hungry and less fortunate...It's a huge benefit to the elderly and the lonely."

Cole said, "I do as much as I can."

Richard Wimberly, Pine Bluff

"Helping people in need...it's important," said Richard Wimberly, RSVP 20-year-plus volunteer.

Long before officially signing up for RSVP, Wimberly of Pine Bluff was generous with his off-time, attending evening training classes with his wife, Joyce, to ensure her and the other members' safety.

"I wanted to make sure they were okay. I was volunteering and didn't even know I was volunteering," Wimberly joked.

At the Pine Bluff High School's annual Madrigal Feast for Choir, Wimberly was there, volunteering in the kitchen or helping with cleanup.

For years, he cooked and served at the Red Cross recognition dinners, whether at Pine Bluff, Little Rock or Camden and at the RSVP's annual Veterans Day luncheon.

His contribution was so valued by the Red Cross, he received numerous awards.

Wimberly worked for the Department of Corrections at the Pine Bluff unit for 28 years and his wife, Joyce Wimberly, of 40 years worked for the Pine Bluff School District in food service.

Even after his wife passed, Wimberly continued to help where he could.

After retiring in 2010, he said his fishing gear "doesn't move," because he's too busy, donating his time to the Red Cross and RSVP. But he said he doesn't mind.

These days, he specializes in smoke alarm installation, a valuable service especially for those unable to install their own, and he helps out whenever the Red Cross calls on him.

As with so many other volunteers, Lightfoot described Wimberly's service as hard to measure and not only do seniors enrich RSVP's offerings but the larger community as well.

On a personal note, Lightfoot said Wimberly brings a sense of humor and a spirit of generosity to each task.

He said, "I enjoy staying busy. I enjoy helping."

Frankie Worley, White Hall

"There's nothing better than to walk into a nursing home, smile and have someone smile back. It makes me feel so good," said Frankie Worley, RSVP 28-year volunteer.

Long before joining the RSVP ranks, Worley, 88, of White Hall was an active volunteer. Although she worked full time at Southwestern Bell (now AT&T), and was married with two daughters, she served at the Olive Branch Missionary Baptist Church and joined the Pine Bluff Pioneers.

The Pioneers was a group made up of telephone employees who undertook community service projects around Jefferson County.

"We built wheelchair ramps, and there's no telling how many crepe myrtle trees we planted along Martha Mitchell (Expressway), or how many balloons we blew up for United Way," Worley recalled fondly.

There were many more projects, like the birthday cards "Miss Frankie" sent to the younger members of her church.

She also worked alongside her husband, Theo Worley, now deceased, who was Hardin Volunteer Fire Department's fire chief for more than 20 years. She went on runs, and in the mid-1990s, she was named the fire department's treasurer, and she also handled their paperwork and produced an annual newsletter. It's a job she still holds.

Worley gladly signed up as a RSVP volunteer and said her favorite activity was visiting local nursing homes, coordinating activities and handing out small gifts.

"I enjoy visiting with them. Some don't have anyone," she said.

Worley remains active today although the covid-19 pandemic changed her approach. For RSVP, she writes countless letters and cards and makes phone calls. She was only recently allowed to resume visits to Trinity Village retirement community at Pine Bluff.

Worley feels a strong obligation to reach out and make her community a better place.

"I love it...I volunteer for others. I volunteer for myself," she said.

Lightfoot isn't surprised and encourages seniors to consider volunteering their time and talents where and when they can, saying, "Active aging people live happier and healthier lives."

Barbara Goodwin, White Hall

"Volunteering gives me joy," said Barbara Goodwin, RSVP 22-year volunteer.

Goodwin of White Hall is more than a 22 year volunteer and works at RSVP as an administrative assistant/office manager.

Retiring from the Pine Bluff Arsenal after 29 years and prior to the covid-19 pandemic shutdown, Goodwin worked at the front information desk at JRMC.

"I love interacting with people," Goodwin said about her volunteer gig.

She joined RSVP for the same reason and her job as a purchasing agent for the Pine Bluff Arsenal prepared her for the varied demands of the RSVP office.

In addition to managing the office, working on fundraisers, answering phones, tracking volunteers' hours and compiling reports, she does whatever RSVP Director Norma Strabala asks of her.

For her and others, Goodwin said, "Many (retired) people don't have a reason to get up in the morning, but volunteering gives you purpose. It's good for your health and a reason to get up."

Lightfoot agreed, saying, "Serving others and meeting people gives volunteers a lift," and provides many people a purpose that retirement often lacks.

There are a wide variety of organizations that need volunteers to read to kids, working in food pantries or simply helping shut-ins and more, Goodwin said.

Most people can easily find a niche that utilizes their skills and talents, and they find satisfying, and, Goodwin recommends, "Do the work you love."

