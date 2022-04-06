TENNIS

UCA's Nonoyama honored

University of Central Arkansas junior Fuka Nonoyama was named the ASUN's women's Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Nonoyama won both singles matches and paired with teammate Chunxi Xin for a doubles victory in a 5-2 loss to Liberty on Sunday in Conway. She defeated both singles opponents by a combined score of 25-9, while she and Xin beat the previously undefeated pair of Juliana Romero and Kalani Soli 7-5.

Nonoyama is now 5-0 in ASUN singles matches this season and 2-0 with Xin in conference doubles matches. She improved to 20-0 all time in doubles matches, including 18-0 in conference doubles matches.

GOLF

Bears finish sixth at Brickyard Collegiate

The University of Central Arkansas finished sixth of 14 teams Tuesday after inclement weather forced the cancellation of the final round at the Brickyard Collegiate in Macon, Ga.

UCA's Madison Homes and Karley Whittington tied for 20th place individually. Whittington was tied for ninth place after the first round, but fell down the leaderboard after shooting a 4-over 76 in the second round. Playing as an individual, Holmes shot an even-par 72 in the second round to jump up 23 spots.

Central Florida won the team title with an even-par 576, with Memphis and host Mercer rounding out the top three.

Jacobs, ATU men win in Florida

Francois Jacobs of Arkansas Tech University shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday to win medalist honors while leading the Wonder Boys to a team title at the Argonaut Invitational in Pensacola, Fla.

Jacobs finished at 11-under 205, two shots better than Nicolas Caballo of Clayton State and four shots better than Beck Burnette of Lee University. Santiago De La Fuente finished in a four-way tie for 10th place individually after shooting a 2-over 74 to finish at 2-under 214 for the tournament. Miller Harris was the top individual for Henderson State University, finishing at 3-over 219 after shooting a 5-over 77 on Tuesday.

The Wonder Boys shot a 300 as a team Tuesday, and finished with a 7-under 857 total to finish four strokes ahead of Lee University and five strokes ahead of both Limestone University and Oklahoma Christian. Henderson State finished in 10th place in the team standings after shooting a 302 on Tuesday to finish at 23-over 887.

Klemm ties for 2nd, ATU women finish 3rd

Jacqueline Klemm of Arkansas Tech University shot a final-round 4-over 76 on Tuesday to finish tied for second place individually and leading the Golden Suns to a third-place team finish at the Argonaut Invitational in Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Klemm shot a 10-over 228 total to tie with Sophie Wheeler of Flagler College, three strokes behind medalist Ainsley Coward of West Georgia, who shot a final-round 3-over 75 to finish at 7-over 223.

Arkansas Tech shot a 315 as a team Tuesday to finish a 72-over 936. Columbus State won the team title with a 67-over 931 total, followed by West Florida, which shot a 69-over 933.

TRACK AND FIELD

State schools sweep weekly awards

The Great American Conference announced its men's and women's Athletes of the Week on Tuesday.

Sophomores Tad Kirby and Jaden Zerby of Harding University won the men's awards, while freshman Kiera Blankenship was named the conference's field athlete of the week. Arkansas Tech University sophomore Calli Beshore was named the conference's track athlete of the week.

Kirby won the 100 and 200 meters at the Joey Haines Invitational in Cape Girardeau, Mo. His time of 10.72 seconds in the 100 was a personal best and he won the 200 with a time of 21.90 seconds. He ranks in the top four in the conference in both events and ran on the winning 1,600-meter relay team.

Zerby set a new personal best at the Joey Haines Invitational with a discus throw of 148.5 feet. He moved up to third place in the conference with that performance while also competing in the hammer throw and shot put.

Blankenship won the high jump at the Joey Haines Invitational as she cleared 5-6, earning an NCAA provisional mark. She owns the top jump in the GAC and her clearance ranks as the eighth-best in NCAA Division II.

Beshore won the steeplechase in her first time competing in the event at the Joey Haines Invitational, besting teammate Mary Beth Bailey by four seconds. Her winning time of 11:16.55 is the top time in the GAC this season.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services