Super Quiz: Americana

1. America's national motto.

2. America's national bird.

3. America's national tree.

4. What battle is popularly known as "Custer's Last Stand"?

5. American troops withdrew from this Islamic country in 2021.

6. "Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?" was the official theme song of this depressing time.

7. He painted hundreds of covers for the Saturday Evening Post.

8. The two lion statues at the entrance of this New York building are named Patience and Fortitude.

9. This politician's middle name is Robinette.

ANSWERS

1. "In God We Trust"

2. Bald eagle

3. Oak

4. Battle of the Little Bighorn

5. Afghanistan

6. Great Depression

7. Norman Rockwell

8. New York Public Library

9. President Joe Biden